(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
The legislation President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4—celebrated by Republican Sen. Tim Scott as a milestone of “fiscal responsibility” and “opportunity”—is,...
(Dallas College) — Dallas College is proud to an​nounce that Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins was unanimously elected to serve on the Council for Higher Education...
Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025

Bishop Arts Theatre Center Receives National THRIVE! Grant from Theatre Communications Group and Theater League of Kansas City

Unrestricted Funding to Support Ongoing Community-Driven Theatrical Work

Bishop Arts Theatre Center is proud to be named one of eight recipients of a 2025 THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color grant from the Theater League of Kansas City and Theatre Communications Group (TCG). The unrestricted general operating grant supports Black, Indigenous, and Theatres of Color (BITOC) across the United States and recognizes organizations making vital contributions to the cultural life of their communities.

“This support will empower us to continue our mission of artistic excellence and community enrichment. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and look forward to expanding our impact in the arts community,” said Teresa Coleman Wash, Executive Artistic Director of Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

Developed and administered by TCG in collaboration with the Theater League of Kansas City, these grants aim to sustain the artistic and community-rooted work of theatres at a time when access to flexible funding remains critically important.

“These grants recognize the enduring power and resilience of BITOC and community-serving theatres,” said Emilya Cachapero, Co-Executive Director of National and Global Programming at TCG. “We’re grateful for the Theater League of Kansas City’s commitment to uplifting the transformative work happening across these organizations.”

“We’re pleased to be joining TCG on such a worthwhile program,” added Theater League of Kansas City president Mark Edelman. ” The geographic, social, and cultural diversity of these groups makes this program especially important today, as the performing arts find themselves under siege from traditional public support.”

The complete list of recipients of the 2025 grants are:

  • Bishop Arts Theatre Center (Dallas, TX)
  • East West Players (Los Angeles, CA)
  • GALA Hispanic Theatre (Washington, DC)
  • Karamu House (Cleveland, OH)
  • North Carolina Black Repertory Company (Winston-Salem, NC)
  • Repertorio Español (New York, NY)
  • St. Louis Black Repertory Company (St. Louis, MO)
  • The Ensemble Theatre (Houston, TX)

The THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color program is developed and administered by TCG with an Advisory Circle of BIPOC theatre leaders. It is designed to support theatres that have historically been excluded from many institutional funding opportunities and continue to face systemic barriers to access.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) is an award-winning, multicultural, multidisciplinary arts institution based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1993, BATC’s mission is to engage and cultivate a vibrant arts community by welcoming emerging artists and developing equitable, multigenerational programming for the community, where learning and social impact are invited and celebrated. The organization offers a full season of theater performances, jazz concerts, an annual banned books festival, and year-round arts education programs.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
