(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
The legislation President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4—celebrated by Republican Sen. Tim Scott as a milestone of “fiscal responsibility” and “opportunity”—is,...
(Dallas College) — Dallas College is proud to an​nounce that Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins was unanimously elected to serve on the Council for Higher Education...
Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025

Dallas College students bring home gold in national SkillsUSA competition

Dallas College students earned a total of 18 medals at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, held June 23-27 in Atlanta. Forty-six students represented the college after qualifying by winning gold at the state level earlier this year.

“These outcomes reflect the powerful, real-world impact of SkillsUSA and the vital role of career and technical education (CTE) at Dallas College,” said Dr. Maria Boccalandro, dean of special academic programs at Dallas College.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 7.4 million job openings in April 2025, including more than 596,000 in Texas alone. With CTE careers in high demand, opportunities for Dallas College students continue to grow — underscoring the relevance and necessity of CTE in driving economic development.

Among the top winners was Minh Kieu, a recent graduate with an associate degree in digital art and design. Kieu took home gold in advertising design, where he was challenged to create six deliverables, including a logo, within six hours. One judge, a comic book publisher, was so impressed with his work that he expressed interest in a future collaboration.

SkillsUSA advisor Ayaz Ismail (left) celebrates with recent graduate Minh Kieu, who took home gold in advertising design.(Dallas College)

“I’m grateful that Dallas College provided me the opportunity to participate in SkillsUSA and network with likeminded people,” Kieu said. “It taught me a lot and gave me the confidence to launch my career.”

Dallas College medalists at the 2025 SkillsUSA national competition:

Gold
• Minh Kieu – Advertising Design
• Khai Huynh, Moise Steeve, Saho Zabzi and Mohammed Khan – Chapter Display
• Caleb Giddings and Harrison Nguyen – Community Action Project

Silver
• Brook Tilahun, Jason Tejeda, Ryan Lee, Noor AlRubaye and Kent Ho – Chapter Business Procedure
• Norma Salinas – “Facilithon” Leadership in Facility Management

Bronze
• Courtney Chaney, Eboni Johnson, Ariana Ross and Morgan Deanna Barnes – Entrepreneurship
• Rosemary Pate – Restaurant Service

“Over the past four years, since the SkillsUSA program has been under my leadership, our students have consistently excelled on the national stage, demonstrating exceptional talent, professionalism and career readiness,” said Boccalandro. “Some students received job offers on the spot from industry judges, highlighting the quality of our training programs and the workforce preparedness of our students. Others earned full-ride scholarships to four-year universities, while many were awarded professional tools, equipment and resources from industry sponsors in recognition of their skills and potential.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
