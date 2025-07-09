People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
The legislation President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4—celebrated by Republican Sen. Tim Scott as a milestone of “fiscal responsibility” and “opportunity”—is,...
(Dallas College) — Dallas College is proud to an​nounce that Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins was unanimously elected to serve on the Council for Higher Education...
Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025

Film Review: Stunning visuals drive ‘F1: The Movie’ into the spotlight

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***) It’s a Tom Cruise kinda movie, but it stars Brad Pitt. He’s the protagonist in this tale about an ageing, washed-up race car driver who everyone’s counted out. Except for a dear friend and the driver, himself: “If the last thing I ever do is drive that car, I will take that life man, 1000 times.”

So, what are the Cruise/Pitt common denominators in this production? Director/screenwriter Joseph Kosinski also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, a $1.49B juggernaut, which broke a global total box office record for Cruise. That film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger are onboard too. Together they evolve the TG:M formula: Add a worldwide movie star who’s never headlined a film that made that much bank. Toss in a multicultural cast, underdog challenges, lots of action and stir. Then create a big-budget extravaganza that should become a big-box-office summer movie.

After an accident in the 1990s, former Formula 1 racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt) keeps to himself. Still driving and winning for various NASCAR teams, but his personal life is under the radar. The loner lives in a van and goes from place to place, like a nomad. Things change the day his old buddy Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) looks him up and begs him to join his floundering Formula 1 racing team, APX. Begs is an understatement.

The day the wrinkled and weathered Sonny shows up for onboarding the rest of Ruben’s team is in shock. Especially his young, star driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris, Farming). Sparks fly between the cocky twentysomething and the older man. Other kinds of sparks fly between the team’s tech expert Kate (Kerry Condon, Better Call Saul) and Sonny. Can they all just box up their feelings and win a damn race?

 

(Image via NNPA)

It’s rare that a film’s score and playlist rivals the lead actors for the spotlight. But whether it was musical composer Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part One) or someone else, whoever wrangled the hits for this movie, was feeling it. Opening scenes get the party started with Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.” Lead vocalist Robert Plant screeches his heart out as Jimmy Page shreds his lead guitar: “You need coolin’, Baby, I’m not foolin’. I’m gonna send ya, Back to schoolin.” In due time blues guitarist extraordinaire Gary Clark Jr. warns those who doubt him on the song “Bright Lights:” “You gonna know my name by the end of the night.” And if there are any questions left, Chris Stapleton set’s everyone straight as he bellows over a groove-setting rhythm guitar and a whiny lead guitar: “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me. I can’t change the way I am, you see. I think it’s my responsibility, To tell you I’m just as bad as I used to be!”

Those songs, with their lyrics, capsulize Sonny’s journey and attitude. There he is, in his 60s, trying to convince a crew half his age that he can lead them to a checkered flag win. He schools ‘em, demands respect and show’s them how badass he can be. That spirit propels the movie forward as the rest of the characters follow him, albeit cautiously, wherever he leads them.

Kosinski uses Kruger’s screenplay to guide him as he creates a story that is compelling for 2h 35m, straight (editors Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J Smith). Scenes either have action, drama, laughter, flirtations, anger or fear. Rivalries are exacerbated, romance kindled, and teammates encouraged. Some sequences will surprise audiences as they expose the kind of foxy strategy race car drivers use to win, when winning may look like it will never happen. The machinations on view are as cunning and cutthroat as those of a pool shark.

Pitt works the Cruise-type persona like a champ. Smart mouthed, mature in areas where others aren’t. He flirts well and uses his megawatt smile to tame the masses. Idris makes a great counterpart, giving lip service as well as he gets it. With smirks that warrant responses, Joshua challenges: “When was the last time you won a race!?” Sonny, gives it back: “Same as you!” Both actors had experiences driving in cars reaching nearly 200mph, and it shows in their performances. Sara Niles (Ted Lasso) as Joshua’s mom has the right amount of strength and concern. Hard to believe that Kerry Condon is the same actor who played the crime abetting girlfriend in Better Call Saul. She exhibits a nice blend of brainy nerd and woman in need of love.

The visuals help this $200M movie become all the action and verve a summer audience could want. Claudio Miranda’s (Life of Pi) clear and colorful cinematography captures the driver’s point of view, overhead big picture shots and the intimacy of ice baths too. Does the footage distinguish itself greatly from other recent car race films like Gran Turismo (2023), Ferrari (2023) or Ford v Ferrari (2019)? Not much. Except it might be slicker and feel bigger. Credit the dazzling production design by Ben Munro and Mark Tildesley and the contemporary costumes by Julian Day (Bohemian Rhapsody) for that assist.

F1: The movie has the formula for success. It’s got the fuel. Cruise must be smiling as Pitt takes the checkered flag.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

