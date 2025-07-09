People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The legislation President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4—celebrated by Republican Sen. Tim Scott as a milestone of “fiscal responsibility” and “opportunity”—is,...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) — Dallas College is proud to an​nounce that Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins was unanimously elected to serve on the Council for Higher Education...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, July 11, 2025

People in the News

Friday, July 11, 2025

Kaleidoscope Park welcomes Comerica Bank as presenting sponsor of vendor market series

New partnership supports small businesses and local entrepreneurship

FRISCO – Kaleidoscope Park, the 5.7-acre signature park in Frisco, is proud to welcome its newest partner, Comerica Bank, as the presenting sponsor of the Park’s Vendor Market Series. Through this partnership, Comerica Bank continues its strong commitment to empowering small businesses and fostering community vibrancy by supporting opportunities for local and youth makers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to thrive. This announcement comes on the heels of Comerica Bank’s grand opening of its Preston John Hickman banking center on June 25, further highlighting its investment in the Frisco community.

“Comerica Bank’s sponsorship directly supports our mission to provide accessible, community-driven programs,” said Shawn Jackson, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Park. “We’re grateful for their partnership in bringing these markets to life, uplifting small and child-led businesses and encouraging visitors to shop local.”

Comerica Bank’s sponsorship makes it possible for the nonprofit organization Young Tech Pioneers to participate in each Shop Local Vendor Market. Young Tech Pioneers brings child-led businesses to the Park, offering young innovators the opportunity to sell their products and share their ideas with the community. Funds raised directly support the organization’s mission to empower the next generation by fostering creativity, leadership, and real-world business experience among local youth.

“As the leading bank for business, it is imperative that we invest in entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of their journey,” said Jim Weber, Comerica Bank Chief Experience Officer. “This meaningful collaboration with the Kaleidoscope Foundation reflects our ongoing efforts to support small businesses in an innovative way, while positively impacting the local economies and communities we collectively serve.”

 

(Courtesy photo)

Kaleidoscope Park’s 2025 Vendor Markets include:

• Shop Local Summer Market: Saturday, July 19 | 10 AM – 2 PM – Soak up the season while browsing sunny-day essentials and summertime finds.
• Hispanic Heritage Celebration Market: Saturday, September 6 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by browsing goods from Hispanic owned businesses.
• Shop Local Fall Market: Saturday, September 20 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Embrace cozy weather with fall-themed treasures, warm scents, and rustic décor.
• Shop Local Holiday Market: Saturday, November 29 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Discover festive goods, winter treats, and handcrafted gifts.

To help keep visitors cool and refreshed—especially during the warmer months—Comerica Bank will host a hospitality tent at each vendor market, generously offering complimentary beverages for shoppers.

Vendors interested in participating can apply at kaleidoscopepark.org/vendor-opportunities. There is a $25 application fee, which will be applied toward the booth fee, now reduced to $200 thanks to Comerica Bank’s generous sponsorship. Participating vendors keep 100% of their sales.

As a non-profit public space, Kaleidoscope Park is able to offer free, year-round programs and experiences for the public through partners like Comerica Bank. The Park continues to welcome sponsors interested in supporting an event or series that aligns with its mission to expand arts, culture, and community in North Texas.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Development & Relationships Cara Dudley at cdudley@kaleidoscopepark.org.

Kaleidoscope Park is a dynamic, innovative arts and culture destination for North Texas that celebrated its Grand Opening in October 2024. The Park is home to free, year-round public programming, including markets, diverse musical and dance performances, and a variety of health and recreational activities. The Park features monumental works of public art, architecture, and gardens set among a children’s play area, dog park, performance lawn, outdoor workspaces, and shaded promenades and plazas. Learn more at kaleidoscopepark.org.

Kaleidoscope Park Foundation is a nonprofit public-private partnership between Communities Foundation of Texas and the City of Frisco. The Foundation’s mission is to thoughtfully engage the diverse and rapidly growing communities of North Texas through free public arts and culture programming that is genuine, inclusive, and accessible. Operating as a Foundation supported by private donations, financial support for development, operations, and programming is always welcome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025