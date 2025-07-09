Kaleidoscope Park welcomes Comerica Bank as presenting sponsor of vendor market series

New partnership supports small businesses and local entrepreneurship

FRISCO – Kaleidoscope Park, the 5.7-acre signature park in Frisco, is proud to welcome its newest partner, Comerica Bank, as the presenting sponsor of the Park’s Vendor Market Series. Through this partnership, Comerica Bank continues its strong commitment to empowering small businesses and fostering community vibrancy by supporting opportunities for local and youth makers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to thrive. This announcement comes on the heels of Comerica Bank’s grand opening of its Preston John Hickman banking center on June 25, further highlighting its investment in the Frisco community.

“Comerica Bank’s sponsorship directly supports our mission to provide accessible, community-driven programs,” said Shawn Jackson, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Park. “We’re grateful for their partnership in bringing these markets to life, uplifting small and child-led businesses and encouraging visitors to shop local.”

Comerica Bank’s sponsorship makes it possible for the nonprofit organization Young Tech Pioneers to participate in each Shop Local Vendor Market. Young Tech Pioneers brings child-led businesses to the Park, offering young innovators the opportunity to sell their products and share their ideas with the community. Funds raised directly support the organization’s mission to empower the next generation by fostering creativity, leadership, and real-world business experience among local youth.

“As the leading bank for business, it is imperative that we invest in entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of their journey,” said Jim Weber, Comerica Bank Chief Experience Officer. “This meaningful collaboration with the Kaleidoscope Foundation reflects our ongoing efforts to support small businesses in an innovative way, while positively impacting the local economies and communities we collectively serve.”

Kaleidoscope Park’s 2025 Vendor Markets include:

• Shop Local Summer Market: Saturday, July 19 | 10 AM – 2 PM – Soak up the season while browsing sunny-day essentials and summertime finds.

• Hispanic Heritage Celebration Market: Saturday, September 6 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by browsing goods from Hispanic owned businesses.

• Shop Local Fall Market: Saturday, September 20 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Embrace cozy weather with fall-themed treasures, warm scents, and rustic décor.

• Shop Local Holiday Market: Saturday, November 29 | 10 AM – 4 PM – Discover festive goods, winter treats, and handcrafted gifts.

To help keep visitors cool and refreshed—especially during the warmer months—Comerica Bank will host a hospitality tent at each vendor market, generously offering complimentary beverages for shoppers.

Vendors interested in participating can apply at kaleidoscopepark.org/vendor-opportunities. There is a $25 application fee, which will be applied toward the booth fee, now reduced to $200 thanks to Comerica Bank’s generous sponsorship. Participating vendors keep 100% of their sales.

As a non-profit public space, Kaleidoscope Park is able to offer free, year-round programs and experiences for the public through partners like Comerica Bank. The Park continues to welcome sponsors interested in supporting an event or series that aligns with its mission to expand arts, culture, and community in North Texas.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Development & Relationships Cara Dudley at cdudley@kaleidoscopepark.org.

Kaleidoscope Park is a dynamic, innovative arts and culture destination for North Texas that celebrated its Grand Opening in October 2024. The Park is home to free, year-round public programming, including markets, diverse musical and dance performances, and a variety of health and recreational activities. The Park features monumental works of public art, architecture, and gardens set among a children’s play area, dog park, performance lawn, outdoor workspaces, and shaded promenades and plazas. Learn more at kaleidoscopepark.org.

Kaleidoscope Park Foundation is a nonprofit public-private partnership between Communities Foundation of Texas and the City of Frisco. The Foundation’s mission is to thoughtfully engage the diverse and rapidly growing communities of North Texas through free public arts and culture programming that is genuine, inclusive, and accessible. Operating as a Foundation supported by private donations, financial support for development, operations, and programming is always welcome.