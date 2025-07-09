MAGA turns on Trump’s DOJ after Epstein records vanish

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

For years, MAGA influencers have demanded the unsealing of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, convinced they would deliver explosive revelations about Democrats like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and other figures they’ve branded enemies of the state.

But after the Justice Department under Donald Trump declared there is no Epstein client list and promised “no further disclosure,” some in Trump’s base might be asking an unthinkable question: Was their own hero’s name among the records they fought to expose?

The Justice Department and FBI announced last week that the Epstein materials contain no evidence of additional perpetrators, prompting furious backlash from the same pro-Trump media personalities who had championed transparency as a rallying cry.

Chad Prather, who was invited to the White House in February and handed a binder of so-called Epstein evidence by Attorney General Pam Bondi, demanded to know why Americans were misled.

“Where is the Epstein info the American people were promised?” Prather wrote. “You handed us a notebook and promised more was on the way. You told us it existed, and now you say it doesn’t?”

The world of MAGA angrily chimed in.

Jack Posobiec called the entire process “incredible” and accused the DOJ of gross mismanagement.

Savanah Hernandez condemned the announcement as “a slap in the face,” while Paul Syzpula insisted no one should accept any conclusion without the full, unredacted files.

Robby Starbuck delivered the most pointed rebuke, writing on X, “This new DOJ memo admits there are countless victims of Epstein on video but no client list or evidence of other rapists they can charge. So, Epstein was trafficking these underage girls to nobody? Is Pam Bondi serious? No one who has followed this for years believes that everyone who went to Epstein’s Island was just there to catch some waves and relax.”