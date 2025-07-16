People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State's Attorney who rose to national...
"Put a face on the deadliness of this big, bad, deadly, ugly bill." That is what Reverend William Barber says as he conducts Moral Mondays...
(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
Thursday, July 17, 2025

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Black Lives Matter marks 12 years with global expansion and renewed calls for accountability

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Black Lives Matter has reached its 12th anniversary, and the organization’s co-founder and prominent scholar-activist, Dr. Melina Abdullah, says the movement is not only growing internationally but also confronting what she described as an unprecedented wave of “fascism and unmasked racism.”

During an appearance on Black Press USA’s Let It Be Known News, Dr. Abdullah detailed the recent summit in Los Angeles, where organizers from 51 chapters—including the newly established Black Lives Matter Stockholm—gathered for workshops, tours, an action, and a celebration at the Center for Black Power on Crenshaw Boulevard. “This is the largest that Black Lives Matter has ever been,” Abdullah said. “We are now 51 chapters in 2025 and thousands of boots-on-the-ground organizers.”

The summit, which lasted several days, included discussions on the group’s principles and strategy. Abdullah noted that the movement’s work has taken on new urgency as attacks on Black communities intensify. “I think the world hasn’t seen this level of fascism and unmasked racism,” she said. “I haven’t witnessed a world where African American men from Texas, born and raised, the child descendants of enslaved people, can be deported.”

(Photo via NNPA)

Abdullah also described personal moments of fear, including seeing an unknown truck parked in front of her home after delivering groceries to elders in the community. “I was going, should I get out my car? Because I don’t know who these two men sitting in this truck are,” she recalled. “And will somebody see me if they snatch me up?”

The BLM Grassroots leader announced the release of the organization’s annual action report, detailing initiatives ranging from mutual aid to political advocacy. Among the work highlighted was the successful campaign to free Brittany Martin, who was sentenced to prison for remarks made to police during a 2020 protest in South Carolina.

“This pregnant mother of six, now of seven, was arrested for simply speaking words,” Abdullah said. “She wound up being ripped away from her family, forced to have her seventh child inside the prison. But we kept fighting, and at the end of 2024, we were able to free Brittany Martin.”

In addition to campaigns for policy reforms like Wakiesha’s Law—requiring 24-hour family notification when a loved one dies in custody—the report describes BLM Grassroots’ youth scholarship programs, food distributions, and international solidarity work.

Dr. Abdullah also addressed internal conflict over financial stewardship within the broader BLM network.

She said that while BLM Los Angeles purchased a community building used for mutual aid and youth programs, the Global Network Foundation bought what she called a “$6 million mansion” in Studio City.

“Families of those who have been killed by police and white supremacy have been blocked from being able to ever use or set foot inside that house,” she said, adding that BLM Grassroots leaders recently visited the property to demand accountability and the return of resources.

“We stood outside with at least six or seven family members and said, return the money, return the resources to the movement so that we can use it for the good of Black liberation.”

Abdullah said that repeated attempts to speak directly with foundation leaders—including letters, calls, and legal filings—have been met with silence or legal counteractions.

“They’ve never spoken with us,” she said. “We would love to speak with them and ask them why they feel entitled to travel in private jets with makeup teams and stand on red carpets wearing couture.”

She described BLM Grassroots’ philosophy of abolition and the need to dismantle systems that profit from Black suffering. “We have to transform a state that allows for and enables and really sometimes benefits and profits from the murders of Black people,” Abdullah said.

The full action report is available at blmgrassroots.org.



