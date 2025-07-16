George Mason University president targeted by Trump as Department of Education launches investigation

By Lauren Burke

Less than three weeks after pressuring the President of the University of Virginia, James Ryan, to resign, the Trump Administration is back again. This time, they are targeting the Black President of George Mason University, Greg Washington.

The former American University professor became the 8th president of George Mason University on July 1, 2020. After the Trump Administration made it clear that they are looking to control academic institutions that receive funding from the federal government, Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Virginia were the focus of investigations and questions on accreditation by the Trump Department of Education.

The investigations were alleging violations of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by failing to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination. The investigation was announced by the Department of Education on July 10.

One of the particulars that the Trump Department of Education found problematic is “the creation of a Task Force on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence (ARIE) to make university policies which will ‘advance systemic and cultural anti-racism’ at GMU.” The Trump Administration appears to be joined by various conservative groups on the issue, such as the Jefferson Council. Washington found support from professors at George Mason University.

On July 11, 2025, ProPublica reported that, “a group of conservative University of Virginia alumni, the Jefferson Council, published blog entries and newspaper ads decrying the president — in part for focusing too heavily on diversity efforts,” and demanded Washington resign.

“George Mason University (GMU) received a new Department of Education letter of investigation this morning, as it was simultaneously released to news outlets, which is unprecedented in our experience. As always, we will work in good faith to give a full and prompt response. George Mason University again affirms its commitment to comply with all federal and state mandates. The university consistently reviews its policies and practices to ensure compliance with federal laws, updated executive orders, and ongoing agency directives,” responded GMU on July 14.

The university added that “George Mason does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic national origin (including shared ancestry and/or ethnic characteristics), sex, disability, military status (including veteran status), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital status, pregnancy status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.”

The Virginia NAACP responded to the Trump Department of Education’s focus on Washington.

“This latest witch hunt against President Washington is a blatant attempt to intimidate those who champion diversity. We will not allow the progress we have achieved to be dismantled by political opportunism. Our universities must remain bastions of inclusion, not retreat from it. President Washington should not be targeted for his commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment,” Virginia NAACP President Rev. Cozy Bailey said in a statement.