People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“Put a face on the deadliness of this big, bad, deadly, ugly bill.” That is what Reverend William Barber says as he conducts Moral Mondays...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has awarded Dr. Rebecca Harris-Smith the Florence Nightingale Medal, the highest international distinction...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, July 17, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Zora Neale Hurston’s final home purchased The Conservation Fund

The Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation will establish a visitor and education center on the property.

FORT PIERCE, Florida – More than 60 years after acclaimed author Zora Neale Hurston resided in a modest home on a quiet street in Fort Pierce, Florida, that property has been protected.

But more help is needed to ensure it permanently honors Hurston’s legacy. The Conservation Fund (TCF) purchased the home when it was about to be placed on the open market, putting it at risk of demolition or development. TCF will transfer the property to the Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation (ZNHFEF), which will turn it into a visitor and education center.

The home is in the Historic Lincoln Park community, a formerly segregated African American section of town. Hurston is the only person to ever live in the building, and her grave site is a few blocks away.

 

(Photo via NNPA)

“It’s an honor to be a part of protecting the final place where Zora Neale Hurston resided,” said Lauren Day, Florida Director for The Conservation Fund. “Despite its designation as a National Historic Landmark in 1991, this home was at risk of being forgotten, developed, or falling further into disrepair – something that threatens hundreds of African American sites around the country. We are thrilled to help ensure Zora’s important legacy alongside our partners.”

Zora Neale Hurston is one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century. She is closely associated with the Harlem Renaissance, a period of creativity and rebirth for African American authors, artists, and musicians.

Her most famous work, Their Eyes Were Watching God, is taught in high schools and colleges across the country.

During the time she lived in the Fort Pierce house, Hurston wrote for the Fort Pierce Chronicle, a newspaper written by and for Black people.

“Zora Neale Hurston’s final home deserves to be part of her enduring legacy,” said Marvin Hobson, president of the Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation. “A home is a place of safety and refuge. As a writer in a male-dominated industry who worked during Jim Crow America, it’s easy to imagine the peace and comfort that Zora would have sought at her Fort Pierce home. We’re honored to partner with The Conservation Fund to ensure this property honors one of the greatest American writers of the 20th century.”

The property is part of the Dust Tracks Heritage Trail honoring Hurston’s life and contributions to American history and literature.

Locations across Fort Pierce include Hurston’s gravesite, the Chronicle newspaper where she worked, the former St. Lucie Welfare Home where she convalesced, and Lincoln Park Academy, the formerly segregated school where Hurston taught English.

The Conservation Fund and ZNHFEF are actively fundraising to replenish the funds used to purchase the property and make critical improvements to the home. ZNHFEF plans to open the visitor and education center to the public shortly.

The Zora Neale Hurston home is the latest African American heritage site protected by The Conservation Fund and partners. Other projects include the Chattahoochee Brick Company Memorial Park in Georgia, the Harriett Tubman Underground Railroad National Monument and formerly segregated beaches in Maryland, and the Freedom Riders National Monument in Alabama. “These locations represent a small fraction of African American sites around the country that must be protected and honored,” said Tony Richardson, director of The Conservation Fund’s Legacy Places Initiative. “We’re working with partners to safeguard these important cultural sites before they are lost, ensuring these vital places and stories live on for all Americans, for generations to come.”

The Conservation Fund protects the land that sustains us all. We are in the business of conservation, creating innovative solutions that drive nature-based action in all 50 states for climate protection, vibrant communities, and sustainable economies. We apply effective strategies, efficient financing approaches, and enduring government, community, and private partnerships to protect millions of acres of America’s natural land, cultural sites, recreation areas, and working forests and farms.

To learn more, visit www.conservationfund.org.

The Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation, also known as the Zora Neale Hurston Dust Track Museum and Humanities Center, is committed to promoting and preserving the local legacy of the world-renowned author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston. www.zorafoundationmuseum.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025