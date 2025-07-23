People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
William Lacy Clay, Sr., a civil rights leader, legislative powerhouse, and one of the 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died....
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

AI isn’t killing jobs—yet. but entry-level workers and middle managers should be watching closely

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Despite relentless corporate hype and rising concerns about mass unemployment, artificial intelligence has yet to lead to widespread job losses. Reports from Goldman Sachs, Brookings, CNN, the World Economic Forum, and tech industry analysts all point to the same conclusion: AI is changing the workforce—but the doomsday scenario hasn’t arrived.

According to Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2025 AI Adoption Tracker, AI usage among U.S. firms rose from 7.4% to 9.2% in just one quarter. Yet the research found “no sign of a significant impact on most labor market outcomes.” Job growth, wage trends, unemployment, and layoff rates in AI-exposed industries remain consistent with those in less-exposed sectors.

(Wikimedia Commons via NNPA)

Brookings reached a similar conclusion. In a July report, researchers Tania Babina and Anastassia Fedyk found that “AI adoption is associated with firm growth, increased employment, and heightened innovation.” A one-standard-deviation increase in AI investment resulted in a 2% annual increase in both sales and headcount after two to three years. But the disruption is already visible in certain roles. Call center employment is slowing, and AI-related job postings now account for 24% of all IT openings—even if they still make up only 1.5% of total job ads. “We’re looking at a complex reshaping, rather than a straightforward elimination,” said Gaurab Bansal of Responsible Innovation Labs.

Goldman’s analysis found that productivity is where AI is already leaving its mark. Firms that fully integrate generative AI report labor productivity gains between 23% and 29%. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft confirm those numbers. Amazon saved $250 million after deploying AI agents to upgrade 30,000 internal apps. Microsoft now uses AI for up to 30% of its code development. But AI’s reach goes beyond code. According to a 2025 survey from Howdy.com, 79% of U.S. tech workers are using AI more than they were six months ago. Workers report AI helping with code generation, data analysis, cybersecurity, and documentation. Yet 38% believe their companies will replace jobs with AI within five years.

That concern is acute for early-career workers. The World Economic Forum warns that “entry-level roles could be increasingly at risk.” Their Future of Jobs Report 2025 showed 40% of employers plan to cut jobs where AI can automate tasks. Market research analysts and sales representatives could see up to 67% of their tasks replaced by AI, according to data cited in the Forum’s analysis from Bloomberg. Brookings found that AI-adopting firms are actively reshaping their labor force. The share of college-educated workers increased by 3.7%, and those with STEM degrees are in higher demand. At the same time, the number of non-college-educated workers fell by 7.2%. Companies are also flattening their hierarchies, reducing the need for middle management in favor of highly skilled, independent contributors.

“Most tasks for most jobs can’t be automated,” wrote Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun, echoing a sentiment across the industry. But that doesn’t mean the changes won’t be profound. As Brookings notes, the shift favors highly-skilled workers and larger firms with the resources to build and deploy custom AI tools—possibly exacerbating inequality. CNN’s reporting also noted skepticism about corporate motivations.

“AI is so good, it’s going to put humans out of jobs” may serve as a convenient cover for executives looking to cut staff, said some insiders. Pew Research found that more than half of Americans are worried about AI’s impact on the workplace. For now, mass layoffs may be overstated—but entry-level workers, mid-tier managers, and policymakers alike are on notice, experts declared.

What’s clear is that the workforce is in transition. “We’re entering a decade-ish, maybe more, period of uncertainty,” said Bansal.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025