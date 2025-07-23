People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
William Lacy Clay, Sr., a civil rights leader, legislative powerhouse, and one of the 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died....
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Thursday, July 24, 2025

Alcohol-related liver disease has more than doubled in the last 20 years

(Newswise) — LOS ANGELES — Americans who drink heavily are more than twice as likely to develop significant liver disease compared to 20 years ago, according to a new Keck Medicine of USC study published today in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

“Alcohol-related liver disease is the main cause of liver-related death and these results are a major wakeup call to the dangers of drinking,” said Brian P. Lee, MD, MAS, a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with Keck Medicine and lead author of the study.

The study also sheds light on the demographics of American drinkers, uncovering that four groups make up a greater share of heavy drinkers than they did 20 years ago — women, adults 45 and older, those living in poverty and people with metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that together raise the risk of coronary heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Previous studies have already associated these groups with a higher risk of liver disease when exposed to alcohol.

 

(DWG Studio)

“These findings — the first comprehensive look at the demographics of heavy drinking and their relation to liver disease since the 1990s — provide important new information about which population groups may need more intervention to curb alcohol use and may also explain the rise in liver disease over the years,” said Lee.

Additionally, the study showed that the average drinking rate in America was unchanged over the last 20 years before the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that factors beyond alcohol quantity, such as changing health and demographic profiles, may be contributing to the rise in liver disease.

“Our results show that the makeup of the American public with heavy alcohol consumption has changed compared to 20 years ago,” said Lee.

Lee and his fellow researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which assesses the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States, from 1999-2020, the most recent year for which complete data was available.

They tracked the total increase in significant liver disease — a stage of liver disease when the liver forms scar tissue that impairs liver function that is often caused by heavy drinking. The study examined the demographic and health profiles of adults 20 or older who drank heavily. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heavy drinking is considered eight drinks per week for women and 15 for men.

Lee believes that the study results will provide physicians with necessary updates to better treat patients and hopes they will lead to more screenings and interventions for high-risk populations.

Jennifer Dodge, MPH, assistant professor of research medicine and population and public health sciences with the Keck School of Medicine of USC, was also a study author.
The study was supported by a grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, grant number K23AA029752.

These findings build on Lee’s previous work, including a February 2025 study that found heavy drinkers with diabetes, high blood pressure or increased waist size had double the risk of advanced liver disease, and a November 2024 study revealing that heavy drinking rose during the COVID-19 pandemic peak and continued for two years afterward.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

