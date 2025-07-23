Alpha Phi Alpha voices opposition to redistricting efforts in Texas

Washington D.C.– The General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity released the following statement in response to redistricting efforts in Texas that would intentionally gerrymander the state and weaken voting populations of color:

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity condemns in the strongest terms the unjust and undemocratic redistricting proposal currently under consideration in the state of Texas,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President Brother Lucien J. Metellus, Jr. “This blatant power grab by Republican lawmakers threatens to disenfranchise millions of Black and Latino voters, undermining the principle of fair and equal representation that is the bedrock of American democracy.

“The proposed congressional map is nothing more than a modern-day form of voter suppression — strategically drawn to dilute the political power of communities of color across the state. Through the use of racial and partisan gerrymandering, Republican legislators are manipulating district lines to maintain control, silence dissenting voices, and cement minority rule. This is not governance; it is an abuse of power.

“For over a century, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has stood on the front lines of the struggle for civil rights and justice, said Brother Roy Tatem, Alpha Phi Alpha General Chairman of Political and Civic Engagement Committee.

“From the courtrooms of Thurgood Marshall to the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our legacy is one of resistance, advocacy, and action. We will not remain silent as the fundamental rights of Black and Latino Texans are threatened. Our committee has outlined the immediate action steps below.”

We Call for Immediate Action:

1. Mobilize the Brotherhood and Communities:

• Brothers in Texas: Convene emergency meetings in every chapter to organize, educate, and activate your communities.

• Voter Education: Host town halls, teach-ins, and digital campaigns to educate citizens about the impact of redistricting and how to fight back.

2. Demand Accountability:

• Call Your Legislators: Flood the offices of Texas state representatives and senators with phone calls, emails, and letters demanding the rejection of the discriminatory map.

• Public Testimony: Show up and speak out at redistricting hearings. Make your voices heard.

3. Partner with Civil Rights Organizations:

• Join forces with the NAACP, MALDEF, the Texas Civil Rights Project, and others in filing legal challenges and amplifying grassroots resistance.

4. Elevate the Issue Nationally:

• Urge federal elected officials to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and The Freedom to Vote Act to restore and protect voting rights nationwide.

5. Prepare for the Ballot Box:

• Ensure that every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote in every local, state, and federal election.

• Train poll watchers and support voter protection hotlines to monitor and report irregularities.

This is not just about Texas, this is about the future of democracy in America. If unchecked, this redistricting scheme sets a dangerous precedent for other states to follow.

Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to fight with vigilance and vision until all voices are heard, and all votes are counted equally. We urge every Alpha man and every defender of justice to stand up, speak out, and organize.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men, was founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.