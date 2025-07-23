People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
William Lacy Clay, Sr., a civil rights leader, legislative powerhouse, and one of the 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died....
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Alpha Phi Alpha voices opposition to redistricting efforts in Texas

Washington D.C.– The General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity released the following statement in response to redistricting efforts in Texas that would intentionally gerrymander the state and weaken voting populations of color:

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity condemns in the strongest terms the unjust and undemocratic redistricting proposal currently under consideration in the state of Texas,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President Brother Lucien J. Metellus, Jr. “This blatant power grab by Republican lawmakers threatens to disenfranchise millions of Black and Latino voters, undermining the principle of fair and equal representation that is the bedrock of American democracy.

“The proposed congressional map is nothing more than a modern-day form of voter suppression — strategically drawn to dilute the political power of communities of color across the state. Through the use of racial and partisan gerrymandering, Republican legislators are manipulating district lines to maintain control, silence dissenting voices, and cement minority rule. This is not governance; it is an abuse of power.

 

(DWG Studio)

“For over a century, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has stood on the front lines of the struggle for civil rights and justice, said Brother Roy Tatem, Alpha Phi Alpha General Chairman of Political and Civic Engagement Committee.

“From the courtrooms of Thurgood Marshall to the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our legacy is one of resistance, advocacy, and action. We will not remain silent as the fundamental rights of Black and Latino Texans are threatened. Our committee has outlined the immediate action steps below.”

 

We Call for Immediate Action:

1. Mobilize the Brotherhood and Communities:

• Brothers in Texas: Convene emergency meetings in every chapter to organize, educate, and activate your communities.
• Voter Education: Host town halls, teach-ins, and digital campaigns to educate citizens about the impact of redistricting and how to fight back.

2. Demand Accountability:

• Call Your Legislators: Flood the offices of Texas state representatives and senators with phone calls, emails, and letters demanding the rejection of the discriminatory map.
• Public Testimony: Show up and speak out at redistricting hearings. Make your voices heard.

3. Partner with Civil Rights Organizations:

• Join forces with the NAACP, MALDEF, the Texas Civil Rights Project, and others in filing legal challenges and amplifying grassroots resistance.

4. Elevate the Issue Nationally:

• Urge federal elected officials to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and The Freedom to Vote Act to restore and protect voting rights nationwide.

5. Prepare for the Ballot Box:

• Ensure that every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote in every local, state, and federal election.
• Train poll watchers and support voter protection hotlines to monitor and report irregularities.

This is not just about Texas, this is about the future of democracy in America. If unchecked, this redistricting scheme sets a dangerous precedent for other states to follow.

Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to fight with vigilance and vision until all voices are heard, and all votes are counted equally. We urge every Alpha man and every defender of justice to stand up, speak out, and organize.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men, was founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025