People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
William Lacy Clay, Sr., a civil rights leader, legislative powerhouse, and one of the 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died....
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Beyoncé’s tour spurs Black western fashion revival

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour isn’t just making musical headlines—it’s transforming the way Black communities express themselves through fashion.

With each city stop, the tour has reignited interest in Western style, with Black fans reclaiming and redefining a genre long associated with whiteness.

As the tour nears its close on July 26, fans across the country have turned out in droves, wearing rhinestone-studded cowboy hats, bold denim-on-denim ensembles, fringed jackets, and satin sashes.

 

(Ben Terret via NNPA)

Concert parking lots and arenas have become makeshift runways of Black cowboy and cowgirl style, blending tradition, swagger, and reinvention.

“This ain’t just a concert—it’s a statement,” said 26-year-old Mia Jackson of Atlanta, who wore a leather corset, flared denim pants, and custom boots to the tour’s stop in her city. “We’ve always been part of the Western story. Beyoncé just made it undeniable.”

Black-owned fashion brands have experienced a surge in sales, particularly those that incorporate Western aesthetics. Designers like Dymond Taylor of Houston’s Bstone Western Wear have seen record demand. Her brand, which blends traditional rodeo gear with modern silhouettes, reported a 212% increase in online traffic since the tour began.

“This movement is changing lives,” Taylor said. “People want something real, something rooted. And Beyoncé put that on stage in a way that gave us all permission to shine.”

Retail data supports the trend. In the U.K., where Cowboy Carter recently wrapped a leg of its tour, PrettyLittleThing reported a 622% spike in searches for cowboy jackets, with cowboy boots and hats rising by 53% and 85%, respectively.

Vinted reported that searches for “Western” fashion increased by 16%, and “denim” by 8%, in the days following the concerts. “It’s about taking something that’s always belonged to us but wasn’t seen that way,” said 33-year-old Marcus Thompson from Chicago. “My granddaddy was a Black cowboy in Mississippi. When I put on this hat, it ain’t just for show—it’s heritage.”

The fashion surge goes beyond commercial appeal—it’s also a form of cultural reclamation. For decades, the image of the cowboy in America has largely erased the presence of Black cowboys who helped shape the West.

Beyoncé’s visual narrative, tour wardrobe, and intentional inclusion of Black Western symbolism have brought that buried history back into the spotlight.

“This is the first time I’ve seen so many of us rocking cowboy boots and fringe jackets and not feel like it’s costume,” said 22-year-old Nia Roberts of Dallas. “It feels like we’re wearing ourselves.”

Major fashion houses have also taken note. Calvin Klein collaborated on bedazzled tour pieces worn by Beyoncé, while brands like Levi’s have seen increased foot traffic tied to her influence.

Stylists say the tour has helped shift trends toward elevated denim, metallic accents, and bold silhouettes—many of them now signature pieces in the Cowboy Carter visual identity.
“I ain’t never worn a cowboy hat in my life,” said 28-year-old Jordan Banks from Detroit. “But standing in that stadium with thousands of other Black folks dressed like this? I felt powerful. Like we were finally being seen on our own terms.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025