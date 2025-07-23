Dallas College launches Federal Health Care Workforce Initiative in partnership with area community colleges

A transformative $5.7 million federal investment is set to reshape health care education and workforce development across North Texas.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, the PATH (Partners in Advancing Talent in Healthcare) Project unites Dallas College with Tarrant County College, Navarro College, Hill College and the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council in a bold effort to expand access, improve equity and meet the growing demand for skilled health care professionals.

“This is what barrier-busting business looks like: collaboration across institutions, innovation in workforce development and a shared commitment to equity and access in health care,” said Dr. Justin H. Lonon, Dallas College chancellor.

“We’re not just training tomorrow’s workforce — we’re investing in the health and vitality of our communities.”

The four-year grant will deliver targeted training, build innovative career pathways and directly support students through more than $1.3 million in tuition assistance. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, this grant will serve thousands of students across North Texas, particularly low-income individuals, first-generation college students and aspiring health care professionals from historically underserved areas.

“The PATH Project gives our students more than just access, it gives them direction, support and a clear path into health care careers that are deeply needed across our communities,” said Dr. Tetsuya Umebayashi, vice provost of the School of Health Sciences at Dallas College. “It’s about building programs that meet students where they are and equipping them with the skills to thrive in a fast-changing industry.”

This week, Dallas College hosted a formal signing ceremony with all partner institutions to launch the PATH Project, highlighting a shared commitment to workforce development and regional collaboration. The PATH project will run through 2029.