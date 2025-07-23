People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
William Lacy Clay, Sr., a civil rights leader, legislative powerhouse, and one of the 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died....
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
A federal appeals court delivered a split decision in the high-profile case against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore State’s Attorney who rose to national...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Film Review: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ features the usual suspects

By Dwight Brown

(**) They had it coming. The negligence and callousness they showed that night set them up for a karma payback. Evil sought them out.

That was the premise of the first I Know What You Did Last Summer, which dates back to 1997 and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michael Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prince Jr. They were reckless teenagers covering up a car accident in which someone died. A slasher stalked and killed them in return. Several follow-up films later, the franchise gets a reboot with writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) at the helm. What’s on view seems vapid and stale, but scary too. It’s like watching Beverly Hills, 90210 with a killer on the loose, trickles of blood staining main street and everyone is frightened.

Attention-hungry Ted (Tyriq Withers, Atlanta) and self-involved Danica (Madelyn Cline, Glass Onion) are engaged. Their gaggle of friends reunite one night in Southport, North Carolina, for a bridal shower and then go for a ride. She drives, he’s in the passenger seat, and drunk. In the back seat are Milo (Jonah Hauer-King, Willliam Tell), his ex, Ava (Chase Sui Wonders) and a girl who was on the outs with the group but is now back in their good graces, Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon).

 

Chase Sui Wonders stars in I Know What You Did Last Summer. (Photo via NNPA)

The car stops on a bend in the road, and the group gets out. Ted is horsing around in the middle of the lane, when out of nowhere a car swerves around him and goes off a cliff.

Responsible twentysomethings would stay at the scene of the accident until the police arrived. They don’t and their actions haunt them. One year later, a raincoat, rainhat wearing slasher, whose favorite weapon is a hook, stalks them. Bludgeoned, bloody bodies pile up. Those who walked away that fateful day are being gored. Danica wonders, “You think this is some kind of Kharma for what we did?” Read the room! You’re being hunted. The better questions? Whodunit? Who’s surviving?

The director, cinematographer (Elisha Christian), editor (Saira Hader, Creed II) and composer (Chanda Dancy, Blink Twice) combine forces to scare the f— out of audiences. You may know how this is going to go down, based on the film’s history. Yet, as the murders mount and friends are slaughtered, it’s traumatic to watch, regardless. Audiences who come with a pack of buddies or on a date night holding hands will jump when the sound effects dictate it and shield their eyes when someone’s body is being pierced like a trout on a hook. With a little more forethought and better writing, what’s on view might have felt like it was more than a film that belongs on the CW network. There was a great opportunity to create murder scenes that boggle the mind and few to none do that. Except the sequence with Danica in a filled tub with red bath salts upstairs while her beau downstairs is being turned into a pin cushion with arrows.

The way the characters are written and presented, they’re largely unsympathetic, oblivious and self-centered protagonists. People who don’t deserve to breathe another breath. Even the killer sees it that way. Adding a link to the past is a nice break from the predictable and uninvolving storyline. When some of the stalked seek advice from Julie (Hewitt) and Ray (Prince Jr.), who endured similar circumstances years ago, it’s a welcomed diversion.

Especially for those who are nostalgic. Surprisingly, Prince Jr, is the best actor in the bunch. His interpretation of Ray seems more rounded and crucial. He gives that survivor more depth than the rest of the cast gives their characters. Ray, “This isn’t the first time something like this has been done in Southport. It’s not going to stop!” Thanks, dude, for sounding the alarm.

As audiences try to figure out who knows this friend group well enough to track them down and knock them off, the film finds better footing. That kernel of intrigue is sustained, surprisingly so, until the final reveal when viewers find who’s behind it all. Proving horror mixed with mystery is more potent than either genre alone.

This particular chapter is not a credit or detriment to the franchise. Largely because the franchise was never that stellar. Just pop culture lore. So, bringing any of these characters forward in an upcoming movie becomes iffy, unless the box office dictates otherwise.
Serviceable horror. Nothing that memorable. Nothing that awful. Stay for the credits, the filmmakers are trying to milk this franchise down to its last drop.

In the end, some won’t care what they did last summer. Or autumn, winter or spring.
Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025