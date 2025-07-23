Spelman College helps shape future women changemakers

By Marlena Chertock

(Black PR Wire) Logan Smith, a rising junior at Spelman College, a UNCF member institution, wants to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for all.

“I’ve become passionate about addressing healthcare disparities and improving access for underserved communities,” said Smith, who is majoring in health sciences and wants to pursue public health and health communications. “My goal is to work at the intersection of medicine, policy and advocacy—whether through direct patient care, public health initiatives or opening a private practice that centers on equity and culturally competent care.”

At Spelman, Smith received the Slater-Millner Scholars Fund. In partnership with UNCF, Dr. Nancy Slater and Dr. Alan Millner developed the scholarship to provide financial assistance to sophomores who are on a pre-med track with a demonstrated interest in serving underserved communities. The program, administered by UNCF, also offers mentorship and advising services through the Ascension Medical Educators – Aspiring Physicians Program.

“The Slater-Millner Scholars Fund from UNCF has been a meaningful affirmation of both my goals and the work I’ve committed to along the way,” Smith said. “While I’ve been fortunate to have consistent support throughout my education, this award was a part of the impact that made it possible for me to fully engage in academic and professional opportunities. It served as a reminder that my efforts and aspirations are seen and supported.”

Beyond the financial contribution, the scholarship reinforced a sense of purpose and belonging, “reminding me that I’m part of a broader legacy of excellence and empowerment,” she shared. “That encouragement continues to motivate me as I strive to make meaningful contributions in my field and community.”

Now, Smith is entering her final year at Spelman. After graduation, she plans to pursue a master of public health and then attend medical school.

She is glad to have found a community of likeminded peers and a strong group of friends in her college journey. “My friends and I have stood by each other through every triumph and challenge,” she said. “We are a passionate and determined group, and it’s in those moments of unwavering support, when we lifted each other up during both victories and setbacks, that I was so happy to be a part of a community that brought me closer to these particular people. Those shared experiences of resilience and loyalty have shaped not only my college journey but also who I am becoming.”

Smith was drawn to Spelman College for the school’s “commitment to shaping women who are not only academically accomplished but also deeply prepared to lead and create change in the world,” she said. “I wanted to be part of a community that challenges me intellectually while grounding me in a greater sense of purpose.”

“At Spelman, I found an environment that pushes me to grow holistically, academically, personally and ethically, so I can step confidently into the future I aspire to build,” Smith said.

UNCF is proud of our students and alumni who have received scholarships that help them continue their education and graduate. These scholarships are invaluable to students, and UNCF is accepting donations to support students like Logan Smith in their academic endeavors.