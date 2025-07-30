Back 2 School Rally, Health Fair set for Aug. 2 in The Colony

Summertime is coming to an end and soon the school buses will once again be rolling.

Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony will host its annual Back 2 School Rally and Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will offer free school supplies, health screenings, food, music and family-friendly activities aimed at promoting student health and preparing families for the new school year.

Organizers say the fair is designed to bring the community together and provide essential resources to local families. .

The church is located at 4396 Main Street in The Colony.

The event is free and open to the public.