Dr. Jason Moore makes history as Paul Quinn College’s first Fulbright U.S. Scholar

Paul Quinn College proudly announces that Dr. Jason Moore, an Associate Professor of Business Administration, is the College’s first recipient of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award.

Administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is one of the world’s most selective international exchange programs. The cross-cultural exchange program is designed to provide unique opportunities for scholars to further their teaching and research abroad. Fulbright alums include Nobel Laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and global change-makers.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Moore will receive a grant to collaborate with faculty, administrators, and students at the historic Bethlehem Moravian College in Jamaica to implement the “Empowering Futures Project.” This professional development initiative will equip students for career-readiness, business startups, and community empowerment.

“Dr. Moore’s selection as a Fulbright Scholar is a historic milestone for our institution and confirms what we have always known about him – he is a star,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “Dr. Moore’s leadership, intellect, and vision embody what it means to be a Quinnite—and he is an excellent example of the type of faculty that we are building at Paul Quinn. His Fulbright journey will enrich his scholarship and positively impact the students he serves on campus and in Jamaica.”

With more than 15 years of corporate and higher education leadership experience, Moore has been instrumental in driving innovation at Paul Quinn, including student success initiatives and institutional planning. His commitment to advancing excellence in education has positioned him as a national thought leader among HBCUs and beyond.

Moore plans to launch his Empowering Futures Project: Initiating Entrepreneurship and Professional Development into the Core Curriculum (EFP). The EFP is designed to cultivate a new generation of socially conscious innovators by equipping students with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to create economic opportunities within their communities. The initiative will offer hands-on entrepreneurship workshops, expertise in communication and leadership skills development, and access to practical business development resources, all within a supportive academic framework.

With a strong emphasis on student empowerment, the project aligns closely with Paul Quinn’s mission to eradicate intergenerational poverty by using entrepreneurship to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful lives. The honor is a direct outcome of the College’s strategic creation of the Office of Prestigious Opportunities, established prior to the pandemic to position students and faculty for competitive academic and professional opportunities.

Additionally, the implementation of a mandatory study abroad requirement was designed to foster international engagement and expand access to global experiences for faculty—making prestigious recognitions like the Fulbright more achievable.

“Being named Paul Quinn’s first Fulbright Scholar is an incredible honor that reflects not just a personal milestone but the power and promise of a supportive Paul Quinn community,” said Dr. Moore. “The Fulbright experience will allow me to deepen my commitment to equity and innovation in higher education, contribute to meaningful global dialogue, and support student entrepreneurs to inspire meaningful change and economic opportunity. I look forward to learning from and working alongside scholars and leaders in Jamaica to explore sustainable solutions that uplift communities.”

Moore will begin his Fulbright engagement in the 2025–2026 academic year with both in-country and virtual engagements. Moore brings a deep, personal connection to the country, having developed meaningful ties through his wife’s Jamaican heritage. His longstanding relationship with the culture and community fuels his passion for creating opportunities that empower and uplift the people of Jamaica.

Moore joined Paul Quinn College ten years ago and has played a pivotal role in transforming the institution’s academic programs and student success initiatives. He has been published in The Leadership Journal of Dallas Baptist University, served as Faculty Ambassador for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and held the position of Oversight Professor for the Society of Financial Education & Professional Development. Additionally, he mentors students through Paul Quinn’s TRIO Student Support Services program, which empowers first-generation college students.

A committed mentor and visionary leader, Moore has helped countless students achieve success by promoting entrepreneurship, academic excellence, and purpose-driven learning. His recent honors include the 2024 COIL Grant Award from the Texas International Education Fund and selection to represent Paul Quinn College in the HBCU IP Futures Collaborative Grant. He is also a nationally recognized speaker on innovation in higher education.

In addition to his work at Paul Quinn, Moore has held professional and academic roles at Texas Instruments, Dallas College, and Southern Methodist University. He is also a part-time lecturer at The University of Texas at Dallas.

Moore is a Detroit native and a graduate of Hampton University, where he earned both his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and his Master of Business Administration with a focus in Accounting and Finance, where he was a member of the National Black MBA Association. Moore later earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. He is a proud husband and a devoted father of five children.