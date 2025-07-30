Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr.

(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The National Medical Association (NMA), the largest and oldest organization representing the interests of Black physicians and their patients in the United States, inducted Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD as its 126th president during its 2025 Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly.

He succeeds Virginia A. Caine, MD. Dr. Mitchell’s theme for his year-long presidency is “The New Reconstruction: Mobilizing Healthcare Justice for a New America – Our Patients, Providers and Policy.”

This new appointment upholds the NMA’s longstanding commitment to advancing an equitable health care system for all. The ceremonial installation took place Tuesday, at the Hilton Chicago.

Dr. Mitchell is the president of Howard University Hospital and is board certified in anatomic and forensic pathology by the American Board of Pathology.

He is a tenured professor of Pathology at Howard University and serves as the director of the Howard University Center of Excellence for Trauma and Violence Prevention, leading outreach efforts to decrease gun violence in the District of Columbia. Additionally, Dr. Mitchell serves as the Chair of the Performance Improvement Committee for Howard University Hospital.

He previously served as the Chair of the Department of Pathology at Howard University College of Medicine.

Prior to his service at Howard University, Dr. Mitchell worked in the District of Columbia (DC) government for seven years, including as the Chief Medical Examiner, Interim Director of the Department of Forensic Sciences and Interim Deputy Mayor for Public Safety & Justice.

He worked closely with emergency healthcare services during the height of the COVID pandemic and led a multidisciplinary group of departments, including Fire, Police and 911/311 during his tenure as Deputy Mayor.

In addition, Dr. Mitchell has been published in numerous peer reviewed journals and has given nearly 200 lectures on a myriad of forensic and leadership topics.

He is the co-author of Death in Custody: How America Ignores the Truth and What We Can Do About It and recently appeared on the PBS Frontline documentary, Documenting Police Use of Force. He is also the co-host of the recent NAACP Image Awards nominated podcast Official Ignorance – “The Death in Custody Podcast.”

“I humbly and graciously step into my new role as president of the National Medical Association, where a legacy of excellence meets a commitment to equity and justice in health care,” Dr. Mitchell said.

“I am grateful for the foundation that was laid by Dr. Virginia A. Caine and am prepared and excited to take the NMA to new heights. With the current national changes to public health, medical education and vaccine recommendations, the NMA stands ready, willing, and able to advocate for truth and fairness.”