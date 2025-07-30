Omega Men gather for Purple Tie Sunday in Plano

Members of the Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., along with their families, gathered at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship Church for the annual Purple Tie Sunday, a celebration of tradition, reflection, and community.

Dressed in symbolic fraternity attire—purple & black blazers, white shirts, purple ties, and black shoes—attendees filled the sanctuary in a unified display of brotherhood and reverence.

The morning message was delivered by North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship, Sr. Pastor Robert Edwards II, entitled “A Christian Response to a Lame World”, based on Acts Chapter 3.

Pastor Edwards urged the congregation to live out their faith through action, echoing the example of Peter and John as they extended healing and hope at the temple gate. His sermon called on believers to be vessels of compassion and restoration in a world that often stumbles.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to worship together and reflect on our shared values,” said Chaplain Brother Carlton Young, who spearheaded the event. “Purple Tie Sunday is a reminder of our commitment to faith, family, and fellowship.”

Following the service, attendees continued the celebration over lunch at Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet in Richardson, where laughter, storytelling, and meaningful connections enriched the day.

For more information on Omega Psi Phi programs and initiatives in North Dallas, visit: NorthDallasQues.com.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. awards 13 scholarships to area high school seniors

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. continues its legacy of uplifting youth and promoting education by awarding scholarships to 13 exceptional high school seniors, each receiving just over $1,000 each.

This year’s group of recipients included five male and eight female students who will be attending a range of prestigious institutions including Prairie View A&M University, LSU, Texas State, University of Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Hampton University, and the University of Houston.

As part of the application process, students were asked to write essays detailing their personal story, perspective on current events, and vision for leadership, including how they plan to give back to their communities once they achieve success in their chosen careers.

“These young leaders showed tremendous character, insight, and commitment to service,” said a fraternity representative. “We’re proud to support them as they take the next step in their educational journey.”

The scholarship program reflects Omega Psi Phi’s core principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift, and represents the fraternity’s ongoing dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders.