Scott Bill targets USDA discrimination as Trump ends DEI protections

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

As the Trump administration moves to eliminate key diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) protections at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Democratic Congressman David Scott of Georgia has introduced legislation aimed at safeguarding the future of Black farmers and reversing decades of systemic discrimination.

On July 17, Scott, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, introduced the Black Farmers and Socially Disadvantaged Farmers Increased Market Share Act of 2025. Illinois Democratic Congressman Jonathan Jackson, also a member of the committee, co-sponsored the bill, which aims to expand market access and enforce civil rights protections for farmers who have historically been denied equitable treatment by the federal government.

“Generations of Black farmers have lost their land and livelihoods because of systemic discrimination and the federal government’s failures to meaningfully intervene,” Scott said. “Whereas they comprised over 14% of all U.S. farmers less than a century ago, they now represent less than 2%.”

In 1920, there were nearly one million Black farmers in the United States. But today, fewer than 50,000 remain, Jackson said. “That’s a staggering 95% decline. This did not happen by accident — it is the result of broken policies, discriminatory lending practices, and a lack of market access,” he stated. The bill establishes a competitive grant program to support new and expanding food hubs that enable Black and minority farmers to access wholesale, retail, and institutional markets. It offers a 25% tax credit for agricultural products purchased from those food hubs.

It also requires the USDA to prioritize procurement from socially disadvantaged farmers and establishes an independent Office of the Civil Rights Ombudsperson to assist farmers through civil rights claims. Additionally, the measure reforms USDA policies to provide monetary relief to farmers denied access to loan and payment programs due to discrimination.

The bill’s release follows a sweeping policy reversal by the USDA, which recently announced it will no longer use the term “socially disadvantaged” to define farmers affected by racial, ethnic, or gender-based discrimination.

That designation, first adopted in the 1990 Farm Bill, had been a critical foundation for programs that served Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian producers. According to Capital B News, the agency’s decision came in response to executive orders issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump that eliminated any mandates or programs supporting DEI. The USDA stated that it has “sufficiently” addressed its history of discrimination and that moving forward, it will adhere to a race- and gender-neutral framework.

Lloyd Wright, a Virginia farmer and former USDA official, stated that the change will disproportionately affect Black farmers.

“They’re eliminating socially disadvantaged and anything else dealing with DEI,” Wright told Capital B. “[The government] is going to take back the money — the little bit we were getting—and some of the outreach money will be clawed back.”

Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio, a vice-ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, added that the USDA’s decision was part of “Trump’s resegregation agenda.” She called the rule “a deliberate and disgraceful step backward,” and said the “socially disadvantaged” label was long overdue recognition of the systemic denial of land, credit, and opportunity.

Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama said the administration should be working to ensure Black farmers are never subjected to such discrimination again, not reversing policies that acknowledged that history.

Tiffany Bellfield El-Amin, founder of the Kentucky Black Farmers Association, noted that while the label itself may have had flaws, its removal leaves Black farmers more vulnerable. She said Black producers are often left to navigate USDA programs without the same outreach given to white farmers, and that many with large operations were never disadvantaged to begin with.

The USDA’s move comes in response to pressure from white farmers and conservative legal groups. A Wisconsin farmer, Adam Faust, has sued the administration, claiming he faced reverse discrimination in multiple USDA programs. Faust previously led a successful lawsuit against the Biden administration in 2021, halting a $4 billion loan forgiveness program aimed at aiding farmers of color.

Black farmers continue to challenge federal agencies in court. The Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association recently sued the USDA for allegedly excluding them from the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program, which provided help to over 43,000 farmers who suffered discrimination before 2021.

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia said the administration’s actions amount to political theater.

“Instead of working to create more certainty for our nation’s farmers and adopting a stable trade agenda, this administration is focused on divisive publicity stunts that will hurt our agriculture industry long-term,” he said.

Scott’s bill builds on years of advocacy, including his efforts to expose that just 0.1% of a $26 billion USDA pandemic relief package went to Black farmers.

As Farm Bill reauthorization talks continue in Congress, Scott said this moment must be used to embed equity into agricultural policy. “Congress has a responsibility to reverse the decades of inaction by restoring trust, creating new market opportunities, and ensuring USDA supports our Black and socially disadvantaged farmers,” Scott said.