People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The National Medical Association (NMA), the largest and oldest organization representing the interests of Black physicians and their patients...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again asking to be released from federal custody ahead of his October 3 sentencing—this time arguing that his nearly...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, August 1, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 1, 2025

Scott Bill targets USDA discrimination as Trump ends DEI protections

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

As the Trump administration moves to eliminate key diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) protections at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Democratic Congressman David Scott of Georgia has introduced legislation aimed at safeguarding the future of Black farmers and reversing decades of systemic discrimination.

On July 17, Scott, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, introduced the Black Farmers and Socially Disadvantaged Farmers Increased Market Share Act of 2025. Illinois Democratic Congressman Jonathan Jackson, also a member of the committee, co-sponsored the bill, which aims to expand market access and enforce civil rights protections for farmers who have historically been denied equitable treatment by the federal government.

“Generations of Black farmers have lost their land and livelihoods because of systemic discrimination and the federal government’s failures to meaningfully intervene,” Scott said. “Whereas they comprised over 14% of all U.S. farmers less than a century ago, they now represent less than 2%.”

 

(Photo via NNPA)

In 1920, there were nearly one million Black farmers in the United States. But today, fewer than 50,000 remain, Jackson said. “That’s a staggering 95% decline. This did not happen by accident — it is the result of broken policies, discriminatory lending practices, and a lack of market access,” he stated. The bill establishes a competitive grant program to support new and expanding food hubs that enable Black and minority farmers to access wholesale, retail, and institutional markets. It offers a 25% tax credit for agricultural products purchased from those food hubs.

It also requires the USDA to prioritize procurement from socially disadvantaged farmers and establishes an independent Office of the Civil Rights Ombudsperson to assist farmers through civil rights claims. Additionally, the measure reforms USDA policies to provide monetary relief to farmers denied access to loan and payment programs due to discrimination.

The bill’s release follows a sweeping policy reversal by the USDA, which recently announced it will no longer use the term “socially disadvantaged” to define farmers affected by racial, ethnic, or gender-based discrimination.

That designation, first adopted in the 1990 Farm Bill, had been a critical foundation for programs that served Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Asian producers. According to Capital B News, the agency’s decision came in response to executive orders issued earlier this year by President Donald Trump that eliminated any mandates or programs supporting DEI. The USDA stated that it has “sufficiently” addressed its history of discrimination and that moving forward, it will adhere to a race- and gender-neutral framework.

Lloyd Wright, a Virginia farmer and former USDA official, stated that the change will disproportionately affect Black farmers.

“They’re eliminating socially disadvantaged and anything else dealing with DEI,” Wright told Capital B. “[The government] is going to take back the money — the little bit we were getting—and some of the outreach money will be clawed back.”

Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio, a vice-ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, added that the USDA’s decision was part of “Trump’s resegregation agenda.” She called the rule “a deliberate and disgraceful step backward,” and said the “socially disadvantaged” label was long overdue recognition of the systemic denial of land, credit, and opportunity.
Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama said the administration should be working to ensure Black farmers are never subjected to such discrimination again, not reversing policies that acknowledged that history.

Tiffany Bellfield El-Amin, founder of the Kentucky Black Farmers Association, noted that while the label itself may have had flaws, its removal leaves Black farmers more vulnerable. She said Black producers are often left to navigate USDA programs without the same outreach given to white farmers, and that many with large operations were never disadvantaged to begin with.

The USDA’s move comes in response to pressure from white farmers and conservative legal groups. A Wisconsin farmer, Adam Faust, has sued the administration, claiming he faced reverse discrimination in multiple USDA programs. Faust previously led a successful lawsuit against the Biden administration in 2021, halting a $4 billion loan forgiveness program aimed at aiding farmers of color.

Black farmers continue to challenge federal agencies in court. The Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association recently sued the USDA for allegedly excluding them from the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program, which provided help to over 43,000 farmers who suffered discrimination before 2021.

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia said the administration’s actions amount to political theater.

“Instead of working to create more certainty for our nation’s farmers and adopting a stable trade agenda, this administration is focused on divisive publicity stunts that will hurt our agriculture industry long-term,” he said.

Scott’s bill builds on years of advocacy, including his efforts to expose that just 0.1% of a $26 billion USDA pandemic relief package went to Black farmers.

As Farm Bill reauthorization talks continue in Congress, Scott said this moment must be used to embed equity into agricultural policy. “Congress has a responsibility to reverse the decades of inaction by restoring trust, creating new market opportunities, and ensuring USDA supports our Black and socially disadvantaged farmers,” Scott said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025