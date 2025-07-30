People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The National Medical Association (NMA), the largest and oldest organization representing the interests of Black physicians and their patients...
Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again asking to be released from federal custody ahead of his October 3 sentencing—this time arguing that his nearly...
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the...
Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Washington Post sees major exodus of Black journalists

By Lauren Burke

The Washington Post, which has long defined itself as the “paper of record” alongside its competitive rival, The New York Times, is now witnessing a major exodus of Black journalists. Though the U.S. is becoming more diverse, the Post isn’t.

The Post’s headquarters sits in the middle of the District of Columbia, which has a 43 percent Black population and a historic Black university less than two miles away. Yet The Post has never had a history of staff diversity. The recent departure of Black journalists is seemingly related to an anti-diversity backlash led by President Trump after the 2020 George Floyd “racial reckoning”.

Trump’s executive order, signed less than 48 hours into his second term on January 21, declared policy war on the diversity and inclusivity of historically marginalized groups. Trump’s George Floyd backlash, alongside separate claims of defamation by the president, has led to his targeting of law firms, media organizations, and academic institutions. Several media companies, such as ABC and CBS, have capitulated to Trump.

The Washington Post appears to be doing so in advance, as Post owner Jeff Bezos has business before the federal government related to his ownership of Blue Origin and Amazon.

(Malik Evren via NNPA)

The current moment now witnesses an exodus of Black journalists not seen in the paper’s history. In recent years, journalists Vanessa Williams, Wesley Lowery, and Kevin Merida have departed The Washington Post. But the current departures include journalists with decades of experience and several Pulitzer Prizes.

The current exodus is noteworthy even by the Post’s low standards for diversity. The Post went for close to a year without a single Black member of the Editorial Board. Currently, the only Black member, the obscure Keith Richburg, is in Hong Kong. The National Association of Black Journalists noted the issue in a July 26 press release.

NABJ stated that they are “closely monitoring the recent wave of departures and voluntary exits from several legacy media institutions, including The Washington Post. This ongoing disruption has far-reaching implications for newsroom diversity, representation, and the future of Black journalists.”

The list of departures includes two Pulitzer Prize winners: Jonathan Capehart, an opinion columnist who has been with the Post since 2007 and is taking a buyout offer. Capehart also recounted a racial episode in 2024 in his book related to his former colleague Karen Tumulty, who was deputy opinions editor at the time. Tumulty has now been promoted to lead the Post’s politics coverage.

Post editorial board member Karen Attiah announced on social media on July 22 that she was “the last Black staff columnist left in The Washington Post’s opinion section.”

On July 21, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toluse Olorunnipa, who was the White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post, announced he was now a writer at The Atlantic. Olorunnipa won the Pulitzer for the book “His Name is George Floyd” in 2023 for General Nonfiction. Several Post journalists have fled to The Atlantic. Other departures include Eugene Robinson and Krissah Thompson, who was the only Black managing editor on the masthead.

“After 24 years at The Washington Post, I’m turning the page on this chapter of my career. I’m grateful for the wonderful experience that I’ve had and the contributions that I’ve made over 24 years as a reporter, editor, and news leader,” Thompson wrote on her Instagram page on July 23.

Trump’s executive order, which called for the termination of all federal government programs relating to “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” appears to have been obeyed even by private sector actors under no obligation to comply.

Post CEO Will Lewis has remained in charge despite a 2024 controversy surrounding his connections to a scandal related to the illegal phone-hacking of members of the British royal family. Many recent hires at the Post have been in some way connected to the more conservative The Wall Street Journal. The latest round of buyouts ends on July 31, so many more departure announcements are expected this week.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
