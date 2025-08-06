People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Donald Trump’s latest tirade against a prominent Black media figure is drawing fresh scrutiny of his long-documented history of racist behavior. In a Truth Social...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The National Medical Association (NMA), the largest and oldest organization representing the interests of Black physicians and their patients...
Read more

People in the News

Sunday, August 10, 2025

People in the News

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Dallas student grabs up Associates Degree along with high school graduation

As the youngest child of 3 siblings in his household, Romeo Jackson finished high school with his 2- year associate’s degree precisely as his two sisters, Diamond and Dimarrea Jackson.

Romeo Jackson is a graduate in the 2025 Class Hillcrest P-Tech Collegiate Academy from Dallas ISD. His graduation was Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Alfred J Loos Stadium. While attending Hillcrest high school, Romeo also attended Dallas College School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the Richland Campus.

This graduation took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Curtis Culwell Center. Romeo was able to achieve this outstanding goal despite the Covid 19 Pandemic.

As a member of the National Honors Society, he maintained high honors with a 4.2 in academics throughout high school. Although he received numerous scholarship offers, he became a recipient of a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas. Earlier this school year, he was recognized and received a certificate at the “Senior Black Young Men Top 10% in Dallas County Schools”, an Invitational High Achievers Breakfast from the Alpha-Phi-Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter Fraternity.

 

Romeo Armani Jackson (Courtesy photo)

Additionally, he achieved great accolades as a student athlete. As a varsity football player, Romeo was a 3-year letterman, 10th grade-Newcomer of the Year, 11th grade- Honorable Mentioned All District Safety, and 12th grade-2nd Team All District Linebacker. His nickname on Varsity Football was “Batman”. Addition to football he was a two-time District and Area Champ and Regional Qualifier Boys 4×200 Relay in track. Also, he was a member of the Fellowship of Chrisitan Athletes.

Romeo attended the Baccalaureate Sunday at Friendship West Baptist Church this summer, June 22, 2025.

Romeo has always measured up as a student athlete since primary school. Academically from elementary through middle school, he was on the A-Honor Roll, in the Talented and Gifted Program (TAG), Robotics and Chess Club. Also, he was a drummer in the band. Athletically, he was awarded Most Valuable Player as running back and safety for the Duncanville Tigers Youth Organization.

Romeo led his team to Super Bowl Championships 3 times. Also, he was a T.A.A.F State Qualifier at age 6 for 50,100, and 200 meters with the Dallas Blaze Track Club. He was an AAU Regional Medalist and Junior Olympics Qualifier at age 12 for 80-meter hurdles with the Duncanville Tigers Track Team. Summer 2017, he won the “Smokehouse Race” competition finals in age 10 and under category of 300 boys at the Dak Prescott Pro Football Camp.

Romeo was raised in a single parent household with his mother, Demetria Jackson, and two sisters; who’s success stories are also mentioned in past North Dallas Gazette publications. Demetria was also a student athlete who excelled in academics, scholarship recipient, and studied at the University of Texas at Dallas after graduation.

As a Southern Methodist University business student, Demetria was adamant about the success of her children’s education. She provided balance in their upbringing between school, sports and community. Words from his mother, “I’ve been on this journey with my son since he was 3 years old and I would do it all over again.” She further stated “Senior football season ended at the Bi-District Playoff game being 2nd in the district. It was bittersweet…#9 out.”
Academic footprints run in the family. His paternal and maternal sides of the family contain college graduates.

Romeo’s grandmother, Rona Jackson, a graduate of Dallas College and University of North Texas at Dallas, was his second biggest supporter outside of his mother. Rona’s remarks

“Watching Romeo as a student athlete throughout his youth to the young man he has become today, I have witnessed a person who can and will push through to succeed.”

In conclusion, completing his associates degree in high school allowed him to attend a university as a junior. Romeo will attend the University of Texas at Dallas as a Pre-Med Biology Major, Fall 2025. Romeo aspires to become a Sports Medicine Physician.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025