Dallas student grabs up Associates Degree along with high school graduation

As the youngest child of 3 siblings in his household, Romeo Jackson finished high school with his 2- year associate’s degree precisely as his two sisters, Diamond and Dimarrea Jackson.

Romeo Jackson is a graduate in the 2025 Class Hillcrest P-Tech Collegiate Academy from Dallas ISD. His graduation was Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Alfred J Loos Stadium. While attending Hillcrest high school, Romeo also attended Dallas College School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the Richland Campus.

This graduation took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Curtis Culwell Center. Romeo was able to achieve this outstanding goal despite the Covid 19 Pandemic.

As a member of the National Honors Society, he maintained high honors with a 4.2 in academics throughout high school. Although he received numerous scholarship offers, he became a recipient of a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas. Earlier this school year, he was recognized and received a certificate at the “Senior Black Young Men Top 10% in Dallas County Schools”, an Invitational High Achievers Breakfast from the Alpha-Phi-Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter Fraternity.

Additionally, he achieved great accolades as a student athlete. As a varsity football player, Romeo was a 3-year letterman, 10th grade-Newcomer of the Year, 11th grade- Honorable Mentioned All District Safety, and 12th grade-2nd Team All District Linebacker. His nickname on Varsity Football was “Batman”. Addition to football he was a two-time District and Area Champ and Regional Qualifier Boys 4×200 Relay in track. Also, he was a member of the Fellowship of Chrisitan Athletes.

Romeo attended the Baccalaureate Sunday at Friendship West Baptist Church this summer, June 22, 2025.

Romeo has always measured up as a student athlete since primary school. Academically from elementary through middle school, he was on the A-Honor Roll, in the Talented and Gifted Program (TAG), Robotics and Chess Club. Also, he was a drummer in the band. Athletically, he was awarded Most Valuable Player as running back and safety for the Duncanville Tigers Youth Organization.

Romeo led his team to Super Bowl Championships 3 times. Also, he was a T.A.A.F State Qualifier at age 6 for 50,100, and 200 meters with the Dallas Blaze Track Club. He was an AAU Regional Medalist and Junior Olympics Qualifier at age 12 for 80-meter hurdles with the Duncanville Tigers Track Team. Summer 2017, he won the “Smokehouse Race” competition finals in age 10 and under category of 300 boys at the Dak Prescott Pro Football Camp.

Romeo was raised in a single parent household with his mother, Demetria Jackson, and two sisters; who’s success stories are also mentioned in past North Dallas Gazette publications. Demetria was also a student athlete who excelled in academics, scholarship recipient, and studied at the University of Texas at Dallas after graduation.

As a Southern Methodist University business student, Demetria was adamant about the success of her children’s education. She provided balance in their upbringing between school, sports and community. Words from his mother, “I’ve been on this journey with my son since he was 3 years old and I would do it all over again.” She further stated “Senior football season ended at the Bi-District Playoff game being 2nd in the district. It was bittersweet…#9 out.”

Academic footprints run in the family. His paternal and maternal sides of the family contain college graduates.

Romeo’s grandmother, Rona Jackson, a graduate of Dallas College and University of North Texas at Dallas, was his second biggest supporter outside of his mother. Rona’s remarks

“Watching Romeo as a student athlete throughout his youth to the young man he has become today, I have witnessed a person who can and will push through to succeed.”

In conclusion, completing his associates degree in high school allowed him to attend a university as a junior. Romeo will attend the University of Texas at Dallas as a Pre-Med Biology Major, Fall 2025. Romeo aspires to become a Sports Medicine Physician.