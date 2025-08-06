People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Donald Trump’s latest tirade against a prominent Black media figure is drawing fresh scrutiny of his long-documented history of racist behavior. In a Truth Social...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – The National Medical Association (NMA), the largest and oldest organization representing the interests of Black physicians and their patients...
Read more

People in the News

Sunday, August 10, 2025

People in the News

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Trump’s DOJ targets Obama while new poll leaves him humiliated

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Donald Trump’s fixation on former President Barack Obama has long bordered on obsessive. Now, it’s official government policy. Trump’s Justice Department has launched a federal grand jury investigation targeting former Obama administration officials—an apparent political hit job tied to Trump’s long-standing false claims that Obama and his team “manufactured” the Russia investigation to sabotage his presidency. Many have opined that Trump ran for president not to save the country, but to save himself.

After being convicted on 34 felony counts, found liable for sexual assault, and held civilly responsible for massive business fraud, Trump launched his 2024 campaign under legal siege. And it worked—he’s once again in the Oval Office.

Now, he’s going after the one man he’s despised more than anyone else: Obama.
Backed by a Supreme Court ruling that grants him immunity for “official acts,” Trump has unleashed his Justice Department to investigate Obama-era officials in what critics say is a dangerous political revenge plot.

(Douglas Rissing via NNPA)

Attorney General Pam Bondi has convened a federal grand jury to examine whether former CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper conspired to fabricate the Trump-Russia scandal. But Trump hasn’t stopped at the officials. He’s now publicly named Obama, accusing him of treason and demanding criminal prosecution. “Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question,” Trump declared from the Oval Office. “This was treason. It’s time to go after people”.

Obama’s team responded forcefully: “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction”. But the distractions may be a cover for something far more sinister. Trump has reportedly posted memes depicting Obama behind bars. He’s shared edited videos suggesting Obama should be jailed. Even once posting an AI doctored video of Obama on his knees before Trump, who has openly fantasized about imprisoning his predecessor. With a Justice Department under his control and no constitutional guardrails he’s willing to respect, the fear is no longer hypothetical: Barack Obama could become the first former U.S. president to be criminally targeted by his successor, not for crimes, but for political vengeance.

And here’s what might hurt Trump the most: a new national poll shows that in a hypothetical 2028 matchup, Obama would beat him handily. A survey by Daily Mail and J.L. Partners found Obama leading Trump 52% to 41%, well beyond the margin of error. Obama dominates across key demographics, winning 73% of Hispanic voters, 68% of Black voters, and 50% of independents. No other Democrat fares as well. Trump narrowly defeats both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in similar hypothetical matchups. But when it comes to Obama, Trump loses—and he knows it.

That may explain why Trump continues to float extra-constitutional schemes. Despite the 22nd Amendment’s two-term limit, Trump told NBC News in March he was “not joking” about seeking a third term.

“There are methods which you could do it,” he said, pointing to Vice President JD Vance potentially running and handing the presidency back to him. His allies are on board. Rep. Andy Ogles has introduced legislation to remove presidential term limits. Steve Bannon predicted Trump “will run and win again in 2028.” And the White House posted a meme of Trump wearing a crown with the caption “LONG LIVE THE KING.”

Trump’s obsession with Obama has always been racial and personal. He launched his political career by pushing the false “birther” conspiracy. According to his former fixer, Michael Cohen, Trump’s hatred is “purely racial… solely predicated on the fact that Barack Obama is Black.” He once paid an Obama impersonator to mock and fire him on video, Cohen stated earlier.Now, with the power of the presidency behind him and a legal system twisted to serve his ambitions, Trump appears ready to do what dictators do: jail his predecessor.

Obama has never indicated any interest in running again. But with Trump trying to imprison him, and a poll showing the public still firmly in Obama’s corner, the former president may face a future where running isn’t about returning to power—it’s about protecting himself from a political predator who believes he’s above the law.

“He’s not running to help the country,” former Republican Rep. Will Hurd said of Trump in 2024. “He’s running for president to stay out of prison”. And if Trump can run to avoid prison, Obama may have to run to avoid being put in one. “These claims are outrageous,” Obama’s spokesperson said. “And a weak attempt at distraction.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025