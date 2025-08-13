Black celebrities set the summer ablaze with iconic fashion moments

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

While the world has been caught up in chaos—from political madness to climate extremes—Black celebrities reminded everyone that fashion is still a powerful form of expression. This summer, they didn’t just step out—they shut it down, turning sidewalks into runways and premieres into fashion clinics.

According to a roundup published by The Root, Rihanna showed up to the premiere of Smurfs glowing in blue and baby bump chic, proving once again that motherhood and high fashion go hand in hand when you’re a Fenty queen. From the red carpet to maternity slayage, Rihanna made it clear: she’s still running the style game while growing her empire—and her family.

Tyla, South Africa’s rising style icon, paid homage to early-2000s divas with a look that screamed Y2K glam. With chunky accessories, a statement belt, and fearless hair choices, Tyla showed the world that the new school knows exactly how to remix old-school flair.

Then there’s Megan Thee Stallion, who turned New York streets into her runway. In a vibrant red ensemble topped with a whimsical hat sprouting apple leaves, she didn’t just rep the Big Apple—she became it. The Hot Girl Coach proved once again that she can do sexy, streetwear, and statement all in one breath.

Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator took his “Don’t Tap the Glass” album promotion to new fashion heights, dressing like a character straight out of a Wes Anderson film. Complete with custom tailoring, statement badges, and quirky pins, he reminded fans that his creativity doesn’t end with music—it spills into everything he touches.

Latto showed up at Wimbledon in vintage Chanel and served sporty elegance with a side of boss energy. And Tracee Ellis Ross? A walking Jacquemus mood board, floating through New York like modern-day royalty. These women didn’t chase trends—they set them.

Doechii proved why she’s a star on the rise, pairing futuristic footwear with fierce fits, while Keith Powers turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a tailored YSL suit that would’ve made Old Hollywood jealous. Lil Baby gave denim-on-denim new life, dripping in Chrome Hearts and letting the industry know he’s eyeing more than just the charts. Ravyn Lenae kept things effortlessly cool with a chill summer outfit that matched the laid-back vibe of her new hit single.

Each look, detailed by The Root, reminded the world that Black creativity isn’t seasonal—it’s eternal. From global stages to local block parties, Black celebrities didn’t just bring the heat this summer—they were the heat. And as one fan put it best under Doechii’s viral Instagram post: “Fashion week? Baby, that’s every day when we step outside.”