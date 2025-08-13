People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American in the history of the American labor movement, is sounding the alarm on what he calls a full-scale...
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she isn’t budging—not until Republican lawmakers end what she calls a blatant effort to strip voting power from...
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025

Bradshaw named as new president of the South Dallas BPW Club, Inc.

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels
Feature Writer

Carmilla (who prefers Candy) Bradshaw, a native of San Diego, CA, will kick-off her term as the 36th president of the historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. by hosting her first President’s Retreat on August 16, 2025.

Candy, the sixth of ten children, was raised in a single parent household along with five sisters and four brothers. She excelled academically graduating Salutatorian of Lincoln High School in San Diego, CA. Candy holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Masters in Organization Management from the University of Phoenix.

She and Mike Bradshaw, her spouse of 37 years, have three adult children: Meica, Michaela and Michael. They have no grandchildren to date.

 

Candy Bradshaw (Courtesy photo)

With 40 years of experience in management and leadership, Candy specializes in accounting, sales management, business management and nonprofit management. She recently started her own business, Candy B Speaks, LLC. She shared, “I focus on equipping organizations to set and achieve standards of excellence by not rewarding mediocrity. I’ve learned that true impact comes from refusing to settle for ‘good enough.’”

Candy initially became interested in the business and professional aspect of the organization, and after attending a Trailblazer luncheon, she was impressed with the scholarships awarded to deserving high school seniors. She joined the South Dallas BPW Club in 2003 during the presidency of Frances Langston. Her sponsor was Life Member Robbie DeWitt. But it wasn’t until 2013 that she explains, “I became an active member.”

Since 2013, Candy has served South Dallas BPW as Corresponding Secretary, Financial Secretary and most recently completed a two-year term as First Vice President. She is also active on the South Central District level and is a Life Member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

As she begins her two-year term as the 36th president, Candy shares her philosophy on leadership: “I lead with reflection, humility, and purpose, driven by a standard of excellence that is grounded in self-awareness and committed to personal growth, while empowering others.” She further explains, “As a servant leader, my ultimate goal is to identify and value gifts of others, engage them in leadership roles and equip them for leadership excellence.”

President Bradshaw stated that she is committed to spending the next two years accomplishing the following four high-level goals: “1). Building the membership of our Club by attracting multiple generations; 2). Investing in high school seniors through scholarships and mentoring; 3). Impacting our community through programs that meet the guidelines of our national organization and address the needs of our community; 4). Being a valued resource and network for women in business and professional leadership.”

In summary, President Candy Bradshaw shared that she is “honored to lead the South Dallas BPW Club with its rich history and legacy dating back to 1954.” She is especially motivated by having the Association’s national president, Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford, as a local member of South Dallas BPW Club. And she closed by stating, “I am excited about what the future holds for us locally, districtwide and nationally., as we continue to ‘Move Forward with a Purpose.’”

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., contact them at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

