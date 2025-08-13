Bradshaw named as new president of the South Dallas BPW Club, Inc.

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

Feature Writer

Carmilla (who prefers Candy) Bradshaw, a native of San Diego, CA, will kick-off her term as the 36th president of the historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. by hosting her first President’s Retreat on August 16, 2025.

Candy, the sixth of ten children, was raised in a single parent household along with five sisters and four brothers. She excelled academically graduating Salutatorian of Lincoln High School in San Diego, CA. Candy holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Masters in Organization Management from the University of Phoenix.

She and Mike Bradshaw, her spouse of 37 years, have three adult children: Meica, Michaela and Michael. They have no grandchildren to date.

With 40 years of experience in management and leadership, Candy specializes in accounting, sales management, business management and nonprofit management. She recently started her own business, Candy B Speaks, LLC. She shared, “I focus on equipping organizations to set and achieve standards of excellence by not rewarding mediocrity. I’ve learned that true impact comes from refusing to settle for ‘good enough.’”

Candy initially became interested in the business and professional aspect of the organization, and after attending a Trailblazer luncheon, she was impressed with the scholarships awarded to deserving high school seniors. She joined the South Dallas BPW Club in 2003 during the presidency of Frances Langston. Her sponsor was Life Member Robbie DeWitt. But it wasn’t until 2013 that she explains, “I became an active member.”

Since 2013, Candy has served South Dallas BPW as Corresponding Secretary, Financial Secretary and most recently completed a two-year term as First Vice President. She is also active on the South Central District level and is a Life Member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

As she begins her two-year term as the 36th president, Candy shares her philosophy on leadership: “I lead with reflection, humility, and purpose, driven by a standard of excellence that is grounded in self-awareness and committed to personal growth, while empowering others.” She further explains, “As a servant leader, my ultimate goal is to identify and value gifts of others, engage them in leadership roles and equip them for leadership excellence.”

President Bradshaw stated that she is committed to spending the next two years accomplishing the following four high-level goals: “1). Building the membership of our Club by attracting multiple generations; 2). Investing in high school seniors through scholarships and mentoring; 3). Impacting our community through programs that meet the guidelines of our national organization and address the needs of our community; 4). Being a valued resource and network for women in business and professional leadership.”

In summary, President Candy Bradshaw shared that she is “honored to lead the South Dallas BPW Club with its rich history and legacy dating back to 1954.” She is especially motivated by having the Association’s national president, Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford, as a local member of South Dallas BPW Club. And she closed by stating, “I am excited about what the future holds for us locally, districtwide and nationally., as we continue to ‘Move Forward with a Purpose.’”

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., contact them at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.