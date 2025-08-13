People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American in the history of the American labor movement, is sounding the alarm on what he calls a full-scale...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she isn’t budging—not until Republican lawmakers end what she calls a blatant effort to strip voting power from...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

Early childhood education advocate offers advice to parents

Janna Rodriguez is the founder and owner of Innovative Daycare Corp in Freeport, NY, where she has created a nurturing, bilingual, and inclusive environment serving children of all abilities.

Janna leads advocacy efforts through organizations including the CDA Council, NAEYC, Small Business Majority, Childcare Changemakers, and the CSEA/VOICE Union, where she represents thousands of family childcare providers across New York State. Her efforts ensure that children—especially those from underserved communities—have access to a strong educational foundation and a brighter future.

Q: What should parents consider when enrolling their child in an early childhood education program?

A: Parents should first consider the program’s philosophy and whether it aligns with their values and goals for their child. It’s not just about finding care—it’s about finding an environment that nurtures the whole child: physically, emotionally, socially, and intellectually. Look for programs that have developmentally appropriate practices, a strong focus on safety and emotional well-being, and educators who genuinely understand child development. Accreditation and staff qualifications matter, but so does observing how teachers engage with children daily.

 

(Janna Rodriguez via NNPA)

Q: From your perspective, how should a parent decide which early childhood program is best for their child?

A: Choosing the right program is a personal decision. Parents should visit multiple programs, ask questions about curriculum, ratios, and communication, and watch how their child responds during a visit. The best program feels like an extension of the home—warm, welcoming, and attuned to each child’s unique needs. Trust your instincts. An early childhood program should empower your child to be curious and confident while also supporting you as a parent.

Q: We live in a multicultural country. How does the early childhood education community ensure it’s reflective of that reality?

A: Quality early childhood programs must honor diversity. At our program, we intentionally create a bilingual environment and celebrate different cultures through music, art, and storytelling. This isn’t an occasional themed week—it’s woven into our daily interactions. Representation matters; children should see themselves and their peers reflected in books, toys, and the people who care for them. Beyond the classroom, early childhood professionals need continued training in cultural competency to foster true inclusivity.

Q: You’re very effective at making the case that we need to do a better job of valuing the early childhood education workforce. How do you see things right now? What’s going well and where do hurdles still exist?

A: We’ve made progress in elevating conversations about early education, especially since the pandemic exposed its essential role in our economy. However, many educators still face low wages, limited benefits, and societal undervaluation. What’s going well is that advocacy is growing; educators are organizing, unions are strengthening, and policymakers are listening. The hurdle remains translating awareness into sustainable funding and policy changes that ensure educators receive professional pay and respect for the critical work they do.

Q: You recognize that people of color are more likely to face disparities in affordable childcare. How do you help in this regard? What more do you think others should be doing to help?

A: As a Latina educator and advocate, I’ve experienced these disparities firsthand. Our program prioritizes access for low- and middle-income families and participates in programs like the child care assistance program in New York to make care affordable. Beyond our own classrooms, I advocate for systemic change through my role in childcare organizations and lobbying efforts, pushing for increased subsidies and equitable policies. Others can help by challenging biases, supporting minority-owned early childhood programs, and urging leaders to address racial inequities in funding and licensing.

Q: Successful education outcomes require parents to build on and expand lessons taught in early childhood education. How can parents advance what you and your team try to teach at your program?

A: Partnership with parents is essential. We encourage parents to read daily with their children, ask open-ended questions, and allow for unstructured play at home. Consistency matters—when families mirror the routines and positive behavior guidance we practice in our program, children thrive. We also provide digital tools and weekly lesson plans so parents know what we’re focusing on and can reinforce those skills through everyday activities like cooking, nature walks, and family conversations.

Q: Please share an example of a student you know who’s benefited greatly from their time in your early childhood program. How did you know they were excelling? What made it such a positive experience?

A: One child joined us with significant developmental delays and struggled socially. Through individualized attention, collaboration with specialists, and a nurturing environment that built confidence through play, this child flourished. Within a year, they were communicating more clearly, forming friendships, and demonstrating problem-solving skills we hadn’t seen before. The success came from teamwork—educators, therapists, and parents aligning around the child’s strengths and needs. Watching that transformation reaffirmed why high-quality, inclusive early childhood education is life-changing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025