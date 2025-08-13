People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American in the history of the American labor movement, is sounding the alarm on what he calls a full-scale...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she isn’t budging—not until Republican lawmakers end what she calls a blatant effort to strip voting power from...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

Fim Review: ‘Weapons’ goes ballistic on the big screen

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) They’re gone. Just like that they disappeared into the night. At 2:17am. Seventeen kids from a third-grade class vanished like ghosts. What the hell…

That premise in writer/director Zach Cregger’s affecting horror/thriller is a seed that he grows organically. Starting with that mystery, then unraveling what happens afterwards in a compelling way that grabs any viewers’ attention and holds it for 128 minutes until all is revealed. Wisely, methodically, like a supreme storyteller, Cregger reveals plot pieces in layers. Try as you will, you can’t guess the ending. Nor seemingly can any of the characters in this wicked tale.

All the students in Justine Gandy’s (Julie Garner, Netflix’s Ozark) elementary school class have vanished. All except one. His name is Alex (Cary Christopher), and he doesn’t remember much, though many try to pry info out of him. Justine is stumped too. At a town meeting, parents express their deepest fears for their missing kids and some rage uncontrollably. A dad named Archer (Josh Brolin) points at the teacher. Like she’s a witch who’s cast a spell and stolen his child. Archer, screaming: “I don’t understand at all. Why just her classroom? Why only hers!?” Fortunately, the school principal Marcus (Benedict Wong) calms the mob.

 

Julie Garner and Josh Brolin in “Weapons.” (Photo via NNPA)

But who’s going to solve this case? Archer pressures the police, who seem baffled. Then he does his own digging. Though warned not to, Justine tracks Alex down and wants to interrogate him. Something weird is going on. Hard to put your finger on it. It’s like the whole town is caught in a trance over this case and evil spirits are holding their emotions hostage and mocking them too. Folks are traumatized, scared and looking for clues.

Cregger could have relied on straight-forward storytelling. Instead, what unfolds does so in a Rashomon format. A sequence happens with one character’s perspective. Later it’s repeated, but from another character’s viewpoint. It’s like a chain of voices that goes forward only after it’s gone backwards. The script adds pivotal characters to this very captivating structure. Souls whose lives are intertwined: Justine’s ex Paul (Alden Ehrenreich, Oppenheimer) a fairly stupid cop. James (Austin Abrams) a junkie who sees too much. Alex’s mom (Callie Schuttera) and dad (Whitmer Thomas). And a visiting Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan, Field of Dreams). Piecing the story together is a challenge. A good challenge. One that will keep audiences mesmerized.

As a director, Cregger has a smooth, engaging style. His guidance helps the entire cast give natural performances. He’s got a nice feel for mood and movement. Knows how to build tension into an evolving mystery. Cregger works the audience’s nerves in both obvious and subtle ways. In his hands, surprisingly, restraint and dread make the footage more tense and compelling than wall-to-wall gore could ever do. By the time violence and slaughter rear their head, you’re so invested in and sensitive to the characters that any bloodletting feels exceedingly intense. It’s a style more similar to Hitchcock than George Romero or John Carpenter. More psychological, less physical.

The filmmaker is aided greatly by Larkin Seiple’s inobtrusive cinematography. His judicious camerawork goes indoors and outdoors seamlessly. Night shots under streets lights, classrooms, sundrenched front lawns. He makes it all look like we’re watching middle America in crisis, up close. The biggest compliment anyone can give a production designer is saying “I can’t tell whether the footage was shot in a studio or in real locations.” In that way Tom Hammock’s perceptive design work is invisible. Ditto costume designer Trish Summerville. Their version of suburban life rings true.

The musical score is creepy in all the right places. Credit Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger for knowing when to go light with the piano music. When to go heavy with thundering drums. Fray the nerves. Add fright. Accentuate the gore scenes with jarring sounds. They get it just right. As does editor Joe Murphy who makes every single second of the film accountable for conveying emotions, vital plot twists, revelations, rivalries, demonic rituals and a fight for answers that never abates. No fat. All lean scenes.

The entire cast makes the characters on the page rise above any preconceived notions. The dynamics between Justine and Archer, as played by Garner and Brolin, go from warring humans to disparate souls on the same mission. That’s because the two actors don’t overplay their hands as two determined protagonists not sure of what’s happening around them or to them. Paul and James are the opposite kind of characters. Ehrenreich and Abrams portray the two men with overtly animated performances. Dim-witted cop. Dim-witted junkie. Tied together by bad decisions and bad luck. The characterizations are perfect. However, not as perfect as Madigan’s interpretation of Aunt Gladys. The veteran, Oscar-nominated actor knows how to get the most of a scene. Closeups of her face as she rages will be etched in viewers minds for a lifetime.

Beware when kids disappear. You never know where their vanishings will lead. And that’s the strength of this well written, directed, filmed, acted and produced horror thriller. You never know until the script is ready to tell you what the hell just happened.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025