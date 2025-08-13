People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American in the history of the American labor movement, is sounding the alarm on what he calls a full-scale...
People in the News
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she isn’t budging—not until Republican lawmakers end what she calls a blatant effort to strip voting power from...
People in the News
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

Off-the-shelf cancer vaccine elicits strong immune response in patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer

By Denise Heady

(Newswise) — A novel cancer vaccine that stimulates the immune system to target one of the most common cancer-driving mutations has shown encouraging early results in patients with pancreatic and colorectal cancer, two of the most difficult-to-treat malignancies, according to a study led in part by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The findings, published in Nature Medicine, show that the vaccine, called ELI-002 2P, can trigger powerful and lasting immune responses and may help prevent or delay cancer recurrence in high-risk patients whose tumors are driven by KRAS mutations. After an extended follow-up of 19.7 months, the researchers found that median relapse-free survival was 16.33 months and median overall survival was 28.94 months—both exceeding historical norms— with the greatest benefit seen in patients who developed strong mKRAS-specific T cell responses. For example, median relapse-free survival was not reached versus 3.02 months, and median overall survival was not reached versus 15.98 months comparing the above versus below T cell threshold groups.

“This is an exciting advance for patients with KRAS-driven cancers, particularly pancreatic cancer, where recurrence after standard treatment is almost a given and effective therapies are limited,” said first author of the study Zev Wainberg, MD, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and researcher in the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We observed that patients who developed strong immune responses to the vaccine remained disease-free and survived for much longer than expected.”

 

(Nat’l Cancer Institute / Unsplash)

The study, which included follow-up data from the AMPLIFY 201 Phase 1 trial, evaluated the safety and efficacy of a lymph node-directed vaccination that targets KRAS mutations. These mutations are found in about 25% of solid tumors and drive about 90% of pancreatic cancers and 50% of colorectal cancers.

Unlike some other cancer treatments that may need to be personalized for each patient based on their specific characteristics and mutations, ELI-002 2P is an “off-the-shelf” vaccine that is designed to be a standardized product that can stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells in a general way, without the need for the time-consuming and complex process of creating a unique vaccine for each patient.
The study followed 25 patients with either pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (20) or colorectal cancer (5) who had undergone surgery and showed signs of minimal residual disease, or traces of cancer DNA in the blood that often signal relapse.

Each patient received a series of injections with ELI-002 2P, which uses an amphiphile technology developed by Elicio Therapeutics that helps shuttle antigens directly to the lymph nodes, where immune responses are activated.

Among the findings:

• 84% of patients (21 out of 25) generated KRAS-specific T cells, including both CD4+ helper cells and CD8+ killer cells. Importantly, many of these T cells persisted over time.
• In 24% of patients (3 pancreatic, 3 colorectal), the biomarkers associated with the tumor were completely cleared.

• Patients with higher (above threshold) T-cell responses had a longer relapse-free survival compared to those with lower T-cell responses. In patients with higher responses, the median relapse-free survival was not reached, meaning so many patients were still cancer-free, a median time to relapse could not be calculated, versus 3.02 months (p=0.0002) in those with lower responses, and the median overall survival was not reached versus 15.98 months (p=0.0099) among those without strong T cell responses.

• 67% of tested patients developed immune responses to additional tumor-associated mutations, suggesting potential for broader anti-tumor activity.

“Targeting KRAS has long been considered one of the difficult challenges in cancer therapy,” said Wainberg. “This study shows that the ELI-002 2P vaccine can safely and effectively train the immune system to recognize and fight cancer-driving mutations. It offers a promising approach to generating precise and durable immune responses without the complexity or cost of fully personalized vaccines.”

The research team has completed enrollment in a larger Phase 2 study of ELI-002 7P, a next-generation version of the vaccine that targets a broader set of KRAS mutations.
The study’s senior authors are Shubham Pant from the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eileen O’Reilly from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. A full list of authors can be found in the study.

The study was sponsored and funded by Elicio Therapeutics

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
