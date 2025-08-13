People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American in the history of the American labor movement, is sounding the alarm on what he calls a full-scale...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries flew to Austin, Texas, today to address Texas redistricting. Republicans who control the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Donald Trump’s latest tirade against a prominent Black media figure is drawing fresh scrutiny of his long-documented history of racist behavior. In a Truth Social...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 15, 2025

Texas Rep. Jolanda Jones

Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she isn’t budging—not until Republican lawmakers end what she calls a blatant effort to strip voting power from Black and Brown communities.

“We’re all safe and we ain’t going nowhere,” Jones declared during an interview on the Let It Be Known news show, just hours after a bomb threat forced an evacuation of her hotel.

“This is about racism. This is about taking Black folks back to before we had voting rights and before we had the Civil Rights Act.” Jones, a Democrat elected to the Texas House in 2022, blasted the GOP-led redistricting push as a targeted attack on communities of color.

“Let me be clear,” she said. “The only way they get the five seats that Trump wants is if they go find Black people and Brown people where they are concentrated in Houston and Dallas and crack our communities and put us in districts with a whole bunch of white folks. It’s that simple.”

 

Texas Rep. Jolanda Jones (Photo via NNPA)

She called the effort “racism 101” and rejected criticism that she’s playing the race card. “I grew up playing Spades. I’m from Texas. And guess what? I’m going to pull that card from the bottom of the deck, the top of the deck, the middle of the deck,” she said.

“If I have to pull it from those French cut sections, I’m gonna pull a race card every single solitary time—as long as you’re a racist. If you don’t want me to pull a race card, then stop being racist.”

Jones is part of a group of Texas Democrats who have once again broken quorum, denying the Republican majority the minimum number of lawmakers required to conduct legislative business. She said the GOP may have the votes, but without a quorum, they have no power.

“There are 150 of us in the state House. It takes 76 votes to pass anything. There are 88 Republicans and 62 Democrats. The key is they have to get 100 people there to conduct business, and they only have 88,” she explained. “So, they need 12 of us to show up. That’s not going to happen.”

In response to Governor Greg Abbott’s threat to arrest the Democratic holdouts, Jones, a lawyer for more than 30 years, dismissed the possibility.

“There is no warrant that goes outside of Texas. Most warrants in Texas only go 150 to 200 miles. Let somebody arrest me. I’m suing them,” she said. “Trump ain’t the only person who can sue people.”

She said quorum-breaking isn’t a crime, but a tool the minority party has when it’s otherwise powerless.

“They’re mad and they’re whining because they have the numbers to pass it if we get back—but we’re not coming back,” she said. “Y’all might have the numbers, but we got the power.”

Jones spoke of the long history of resistance that informs her actions—from the Montgomery Bus Boycott to the civil rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“I’ve been Black all my life. It’s been a struggle all my life. But I can’t let this struggle stop me,” she said. “I Facetimed with my granddaughter last night. I miss her, but I’m doing this for her.”

She called out the national consequences of unchecked gerrymandering, pointing to North Carolina, where GOP redistricting flipped three seats, giving Republicans a narrow House majority.

“Congress is the only place that can stop the president. We can investigate him. We can impeach him,” she said. “And every day he’s alive, he’s doing something illegal.” Jones didn’t hold back on Trump, calling him “racist” and warning voters to believe what he says. “He told y’all what he was gonna do. When somebody tells you who they are, believe them,” she said. “Who thought he’d be deporting U.S. citizens? Who thought a backpack that used to be $15 now costs $50?”

While focused on the quorum break, Jones confirmed she is running for Congress in Texas’s 18th District, a seat long held by Democrats. Her run was planned before the current standoff, she noted, and she’s continuing to serve her constituents remotely while fighting on the front lines of the redistricting battle.

“They’re saying we abandoned our duties. Boy, bye,” she said. “My district office is working. I’m in constant communication with my staff. We didn’t abandon anything.”

Jones credited her public education, legal background, and life experiences, including witnessing her father’s suicide and losing multiple family members to violence, as shaping her resilience and commitment to public service.

“Any day above ground is a good day. God helped me see through the tragedy of my life. And I think God made my life really hard for this moment in time where I would not be sad,” Jones exclaimed. “If I can survive that, these people threatening to arrest me or calling me names—sticks and stones.”

She urged the public to support the fight by donating to www.riggedredistricting.com and her campaign at www.jolandajones.com. “I’ll take anything—a dollar, five dollars. I’m the same wherever I go. I ain’t scared,” she said. Jones, the first openly LGBTQ Black member of the Texas Legislature, said she represents more than just a political district.

“If I go to Congress, when Medicaid or Medicare ain’t working, or your private insurance isn’t working, it’s a problem,” she said. “We paid into it. How dare you, Donald Trump, take what we’ve paid into. You are literally stealing from our savings. This is no different than Enron.” As the fight drags on, Jones said she and her colleagues are prepared to stay away for as long as it takes. “We’ll take it day by day. It’s not the best situation, but we’ve overcome more as Black people,” she said. “And I’ve been Black all my life.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025