Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – Candice Nicole is an award-winning publicist who has built a reputation for amplifying voices and turning stories into impact. She’s also the remarkable founder and CEO of Candice Nicole Public Relations (CNPR).

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, CNPR is a boutique public relations agency dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, small business owners, and personal brands increase their visibility through intentional storytelling, strategic media placements, and brand positioning.

For nearly two decades, Candice has combined high-level strategy with hands-on execution, working with various clients from authors and thought leaders to wellness brands, tech startups, nonprofit organizations, and high-profile talent. Her clients have been featured in renowned outlets such as Forbes, The TODAY Show, Essence, BET, Black Enterprise, and HuffPost.

Candice believes visibility is not a one-time event – it’s a long game. That is why CNPR customizes campaigns that secures media attention and builds lasting momentum for clients’ long-term goals. Candice’s commitment to long-term growth extends to her own business. In early 2026, she will guide Candice Nicole Public Relations into its next chapter – transforming it into a PR & Visibility Digital Education Agency.

Rather than operating as a traditional PR firm, CNPR will focus on education-driven offerings including digital products, courses, memberships, live trainings, and coaching programs – giving entrepreneurs and brands the tools to manage their own visibility with confidence.

The exclusive Fractional PR Director role will continue, providing brands with a high-touch, direct hire engagement with Candice Nicole to deliver senior-level strategic leadership and oversee PR and visibility efforts from the inside out.

For entrepreneurs just starting out, CNPR’s digital store offers affordable, accessible resources to help build visibility before investing in full PR services. As Candice reminds us, “Always remain a student in your career and life. There is no way to know everything and that is okay. There is incredible value in learning daily.”

To connect with Candice at Candice Nicole Public Relations, reach out via email at candice@candicenicolepr.com, or by telephone at (704) 456-5644.