Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – Candice Nicole is an award-winning publicist who has built a reputation for amplifying voices and turning stories into...
Gloria Gaynor, the disco legend whose 1978 anthem “I Will Survive” became a rallying cry for empowerment and resistance, will now stand center stage...
Dallas native, long term educator, civic, social and community leader died Friday, August 15, after a lengthy illness. Maxine Thornton-Reese, 86, a  vintage community uplift...
Sunday, August 24, 2025

Majority of parents believe children’s physical and mental health is getting worse

(Newswise) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Most parents think that the health of U.S. children is going in the wrong direction, a new national poll suggests.

Two-thirds of parents believe children’s physical health is declining while four in five say mental health is getting worse, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

Leading the list of child health concerns were social media, too much screen time, and internet safety.

“These concerns from parents reflect a growing awareness that today’s children are facing increasing challenges impacting both their physical and mental health,” said Mott Poll co-director and Mott Children’s pediatrician Susan Woolford, M.D.


“Parents continue to express concern about the pervasive role of technology in their children’s lives,” she added. “Excessive screen time and social media exposure are linked to poor sleep, less physical activity, and negative mental health outcomes, including anxiety, low self-esteem, and unhealthy social comparisons.”

Parents’ views about technology likely differ depending on their children’s age, Woolford notes.

“Those with younger kids often focus on screen time and its potential impact on attention and learning,” she said. “Meanwhile, parents of teens are more likely to worry about how social media affects self-image, peer pressure, and worldview.”

Growing awareness of mental health struggles

The rising number of children and teens facing mental health challenges may be heightening parents’ awareness.

Parent concerns about children’s mental health could also reflect the increases in child depression and anxiety seen before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, Woolford says.
Mothers were more likely than fathers to rate mental health as a major issue, according to the nationally representative report that’s based on 2,021 responses from parents of children ages one to 18 surveyed in February.

“Mothers often take on the role of emotional caretakers in the family, which may make them more attuned to shifts in their children’s moods or behavior,” Woolford said. “They may also be more likely to talk to their children about their feelings.”

Nutrition and exercise also high on parents’ radar

Other related issues near the top of parents’ concerns included an unhealthy diet (No.4), obesity (No.7), and lack of physical activity (No.11).

Overall, parents polled appear to have the most questions about their child’s nutrition and level of exercise.

“Parents recognize that healthy eating and regular physical activity are foundational to their child’s overall well-being but may feel unsure about the best way to help their children make healthy choices,” Woolford said.

“Concerns about nutrition likely reflect the challenges of finding healthy food options that are accessible, affordable and acceptable to kids. Parents may face similar issues with helping their children to be physically active,” she added.

A broad range of worries

Nearly every parent polled said at least one topic was a major concern for children and teens today—and nearly two-thirds rated 10 or more topics as a big problem.
“These views may stem from parents’ experiences with their children and other children in their community, or what they have read about or heard from the media or other secondhand sources,” Woolford said.

Parents identified a range of other major concerns affecting children’s health and safety. More than half pointed to guns and gun-related injuries as a top issue, followed closely by fears of child abduction or sex trafficking and substance use, including alcohol and drugs.
Roughly two in five also cited systemic or environmental challenges, including a lack of mental health services, poverty and child abuse or neglect.

Other areas of health described as a big problem included parental stress and the spread of inaccurate or misleading health information, teen pregnancy or sexual activity, discrimination based on race or gender and worsening air and water quality and safety of the food supply.

Mothers were more likely than fathers to rate many of these as big problems, especially bullying, school violence, and child exploitation.

More than a third of parents were also worried about unequal access to healthcare and close to three fifths of parents rated the cost of healthcare and health insurance for children as a big problem.

“As policy changes go into effect, particularly those related to Medicaid, this may become a bigger issue for U.S. families,” Woolford said. “Consistent access to healthcare is critical, especially when providers can help families manage the physical, mental, and social issues kids are facing today.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
