Comerica & Russell Glen Host the Shops at RedBird’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Shops at RedBird (formerly Red Bird Mall), a longstanding and resilient anchor in the Southern Dallas community, Comerica Bank and Russell Glen have both joined in as title sponsors of this historic event. From Saturday, August 23 – Sunday, August 24, the greater DFW metroplex and beyond is invited to participate in three events.

“At Comerica, we recognize that being a force for good is intertwined with the prosperity of the communities we serve,” said Brandon Q. Jones, Comerica Senior Vice President, Director of External Affairs. “As one of the first institutions to support and invest in the revitalization of the southern sector, we are proud to sponsor RedBird’s significant milestone and amplify the economic progress and momentum it represents.”

The celebration will kick off at the Shops at RedBird with a focus on wellness with the REDBIRD RUN + FUN 5K WALK AND FAMILY FUN DAY. Held on Saturday, August 23 from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., the family-friendly 5K Walk/Run that will feature events for all ages, including MENT Fitness and Run It Up Club Dallas, a kid’s fun zone the kid-friendly activities like face painting, bounce houses and more. Powered by UT Southwestern, this event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested, at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/redbird-fit.

The reunion community block party will also take place on Saturday, August 23. From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. people are invited to a community-wide block party. Held on the Lawn at RedBird, this vibrant evening will feature: Urban Trivia Live – high-energy, culturally relevant fun and live performance by Dallas’ own, RC & The Gritz. There will also be food trucks, vendors, lawn games, and dancing under the stars. This event is also free and attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/the-reunion-community-block-party-1/form

The weekend celebration will conclude on Sunday, August 24, with a closing REFRESH SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at The Nest, located within the Shops at Redbird, 5217 Alpha Rd Ste 155 Ste 155, Dallas, TX 75240. Powered by Charles Schwab Bank, the brunch features some of Dallas’ most prominent and loved gospel artists, including Grammy award-winning Myron Butler, the DFW Mass Legacy Choir, and Gaye Arbuckle.

The brunch meal will be provided by Breakfast Brothers, and renowned Chef Fitzgerald Dodd. Hosted by Lady Jade, this soulful celebration also includes the premiere screening of the RedBird Rising documentary. Seats are limited. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/sunday-gospel-brunch

“The 50th anniversary of RedBird is both a celebration and a reflection of the community’s resilience and pride. From growing up in the Oak Cliff area, to now playing a role in leading Red Bird’s transformation from a historic mall into a vibrant destination for healthcare, education, retail, and culture, this has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Terrence Maiden, CEO, Russell Glen Company and Chair, RedBird 50-Year Celebration. “It’s the people who have shaped Redbird’s story and legacy. This event honors our shared history while looking forward to an even brighter future for Southern Dallas.”