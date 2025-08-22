People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – Candice Nicole is an award-winning publicist who has built a reputation for amplifying voices and turning stories into...
Gloria Gaynor, the disco legend whose 1978 anthem “I Will Survive” became a rallying cry for empowerment and resistance, will now stand center stage...
Dallas native, long term educator, civic, social and community leader died Friday, August 15, after a lengthy illness. Maxine Thornton-Reese, 86, a  vintage community uplift...
Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Comerica & Russell Glen Host the Shops at RedBird’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Shops at RedBird (formerly Red Bird Mall), a longstanding and resilient anchor in the Southern Dallas community, Comerica Bank and Russell Glen have both joined in as title sponsors of this historic event. From Saturday, August 23 – Sunday, August 24, the greater DFW metroplex and beyond is invited to participate in three events.

“At Comerica, we recognize that being a force for good is intertwined with the prosperity of the communities we serve,” said Brandon Q. Jones, Comerica Senior Vice President, Director of External Affairs. “As one of the first institutions to support and invest in the revitalization of the southern sector, we are proud to sponsor RedBird’s significant milestone and amplify the economic progress and momentum it represents.”

The celebration will kick off at the Shops at RedBird with a focus on wellness with the REDBIRD RUN + FUN 5K WALK AND FAMILY FUN DAY. Held on Saturday, August 23 from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., the family-friendly 5K Walk/Run that will feature events for all ages, including MENT Fitness and Run It Up Club Dallas, a kid’s fun zone the kid-friendly activities like face painting, bounce houses and more. Powered by UT Southwestern, this event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested, at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/redbird-fit.

(courtesy photo)

The reunion community block party will also take place on Saturday, August 23. From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. people are invited to a community-wide block party. Held on the Lawn at RedBird, this vibrant evening will feature: Urban Trivia Live – high-energy, culturally relevant fun and live performance by Dallas’ own, RC & The Gritz. There will also be food trucks, vendors, lawn games, and dancing under the stars. This event is also free and attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/the-reunion-community-block-party-1/form

The weekend celebration will conclude on Sunday, August 24, with a closing REFRESH SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at The Nest, located within the Shops at Redbird, 5217 Alpha Rd Ste 155 Ste 155, Dallas, TX 75240. Powered by Charles Schwab Bank, the brunch features some of Dallas’ most prominent and loved gospel artists, including Grammy award-winning Myron Butler, the DFW Mass Legacy Choir, and Gaye Arbuckle.

The brunch meal will be provided by Breakfast Brothers, and renowned Chef Fitzgerald Dodd. Hosted by Lady Jade, this soulful celebration also includes the premiere screening of the RedBird Rising documentary. Seats are limited. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at https://www.redbird50.com/event-details/sunday-gospel-brunch

“The 50th anniversary of RedBird is both a celebration and a reflection of the community’s resilience and pride. From growing up in the Oak Cliff area, to now playing a role in leading Red Bird’s transformation from a historic mall into a vibrant destination for healthcare, education, retail, and culture, this has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Terrence Maiden, CEO, Russell Glen Company and Chair, RedBird 50-Year Celebration. “It’s the people who have shaped Redbird’s story and legacy. This event honors our shared history while looking forward to an even brighter future for Southern Dallas.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
