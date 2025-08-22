People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – Candice Nicole is an award-winning publicist who has built a reputation for amplifying voices and turning stories into...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Gloria Gaynor, the disco legend whose 1978 anthem “I Will Survive” became a rallying cry for empowerment and resistance, will now stand center stage...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dallas native, long term educator, civic, social and community leader died Friday, August 15, after a lengthy illness. Maxine Thornton-Reese, 86, a  vintage community uplift...
Read more

People in the News

Sunday, August 24, 2025

People in the News

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Glenn Heights selected for 2025’s Put Us on the Map Challenge

The City of Glenn Heights was selected as one of the 37 cities for the 2025 Put Us on the Map Challenge. That means the city’s metrics and data is now available on the @NYU City Health Dashboard to see how it stacks up to statistics elsewhere.

Glenn Heights City Councilmember Place 3 Travis Bruton who serves on the board of the National League of Cities and is the former Vice Chair of the National League of Cities Small Cities Council suggested Glenn Heights for the challenge through the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health.

Bruton, who as a member on the board of the National League of Cities, said “I’ve had the chance to engage with innovative programs and best practices being implemented across the country and I knew immediately that this was something that could bring tremendous value to our community.”

Travis Bruton who serves on the board of the National League of Cities (courtesy photo City of Glenn Heights)

Earlier this year, Glenn Heights applied to be part of the ‘Put Us on the Map Challenge’ initiative when there was a push to add more small cities to the website.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited that the City of Glenn Heights has been selected by the City Health Dashboard’s ‘Put Us on the Map’ challenge,” Bruton said. “From day one, it has been my vision and a core part of my strategic plan to ensure that Glenn Heights is not only recognized but equipped with the tools that help us thrive—and this is a major step in that direction.”

The NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health created the City Health Dashboard in 2018 in order to offer data on 45+ measures of health and drivers of health for over 1,200 cities across the United States.

The City Health Dashboard is a free, online resource that provides city and neighborhood level data on over 40 measures of health and the factors that shape health, including high blood pressure, childhood poverty, routine checkups, park access, and more.

“This selection puts our city on the national radar in terms of access to real-time, localized health data,” Bruton added. “It’s a powerful resource that supports more informed and effective decision-making across every level of city planning and policy—and the best part is, it’s absolutely free for our residents. Ultimately, this means better outcomes for the people I serve. Whether it’s shaping health initiatives, guiding infrastructure investments, or identifying needs within our community, this tool helps us be smarter and more responsive. Glenn Heights deserves to be seen, heard, and supported—and now, we are truly being put on the map.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025