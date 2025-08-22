Glenn Heights selected for 2025’s Put Us on the Map Challenge

The City of Glenn Heights was selected as one of the 37 cities for the 2025 Put Us on the Map Challenge. That means the city’s metrics and data is now available on the @NYU City Health Dashboard to see how it stacks up to statistics elsewhere.

Glenn Heights City Councilmember Place 3 Travis Bruton who serves on the board of the National League of Cities and is the former Vice Chair of the National League of Cities Small Cities Council suggested Glenn Heights for the challenge through the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health.

Bruton, who as a member on the board of the National League of Cities, said “I’ve had the chance to engage with innovative programs and best practices being implemented across the country and I knew immediately that this was something that could bring tremendous value to our community.”

Earlier this year, Glenn Heights applied to be part of the ‘Put Us on the Map Challenge’ initiative when there was a push to add more small cities to the website.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited that the City of Glenn Heights has been selected by the City Health Dashboard’s ‘Put Us on the Map’ challenge,” Bruton said. “From day one, it has been my vision and a core part of my strategic plan to ensure that Glenn Heights is not only recognized but equipped with the tools that help us thrive—and this is a major step in that direction.”

The NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health created the City Health Dashboard in 2018 in order to offer data on 45+ measures of health and drivers of health for over 1,200 cities across the United States.

The City Health Dashboard is a free, online resource that provides city and neighborhood level data on over 40 measures of health and the factors that shape health, including high blood pressure, childhood poverty, routine checkups, park access, and more.

“This selection puts our city on the national radar in terms of access to real-time, localized health data,” Bruton added. “It’s a powerful resource that supports more informed and effective decision-making across every level of city planning and policy—and the best part is, it’s absolutely free for our residents. Ultimately, this means better outcomes for the people I serve. Whether it’s shaping health initiatives, guiding infrastructure investments, or identifying needs within our community, this tool helps us be smarter and more responsive. Glenn Heights deserves to be seen, heard, and supported—and now, we are truly being put on the map.”