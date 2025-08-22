Golden Marathon Participant Raised Funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Brian Goldsmith, endurance athlete and content creator, recently participated in the Golden Marathon, a high-energy, livestreamed 26.2-mile endurance event. This event aimed to raise $5,000 in support of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD).

Starting in Plano, Texas and finishing at the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas, the Golden Marathon was a creative fundraising initiative that blended fitness, humor, and digital storytelling. All proceeds helped provide meals, housing, and emotional support to families during some of their most difficult times.

“We were excited to collaborate with and support Brian, whose creativity and passion for turning charity runs into impactful ‘run raisers’ brought new energy and visibility to our organization,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD. “This unique approach to fundraising filled us with gratitude, knowing that that every dollar raised went directly toward helping families whose children are receiving medical treatment.”

Brian ran the entire marathon dressed in a fast-food-themed costume, stopping at key locations along the route to host interactive food challenges and give live donor shoutouts based on GoFundMe totals. The route and pit stops included:

Start – 6001 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX

Pit Stop 2 – 17606 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX

Pit Stop 3 – 3750 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX

Finish – 4707 Bengal St, Dallas, TX

“I was honored to be running on behalf of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas,” said Brian Goldsmith. “Every mile I ran was a step closer to making a meaningful impact on the community. This was more than just running, it’s about bringing joy and hope to children and their families.”

Supporters were able to follow Brian’s livestream on all major platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Tik Tok, or Twitch and could make a GoFundMe donations.