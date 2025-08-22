South College Dallas earns Texas Board of Nursing approval for nursing program

South College has earned state approval for its Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program from the Texas Board of Nursing (TXBON), and students can enroll now at the Dallas campus. The Board approved the first cohort of students beginning October 2025.

“The state Board of Nursing approval of our ASN nursing program is an indicator of how we operate throughout our educational footprint,” said Turner South, who is now president of the Dallas campus after serving in the same role in Indianapolis for South College. “The vibrant healthcare sector in this region continues to grow, and we are focused on offering exceptional education programs to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Students will work to build strong academic and clinical foundations to learn the basics of medical care, critical thinking, interpersonal skills and technical competence required for taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) and to serve as safe, competent nursing professionals.

South College offers multiple healthcare programs across several disciplines and students who qualify for financial aid have access to a range of programs as do members of the U.S. military, veterans and their families.

South College serves more than 16,000 students and is proud of its more than 20,000 graduates. The institution offers academic programs at multiple levels, including professional certificates and associate, bachelor’s, master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degree programs via

campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina; Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas; and Orlando, Florida, as well as Online and CBE. South College focuses on ensuring high standards and quality educational offerings, maintaining multiple authorizations and accreditations.

South College’s programs span diverse fields such as business, criminal justice, dental hygiene/assisting, diagnostic medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy, paralegal studies, physical therapy, radiography, respiratory therapy, physician assistant studies, pharmacy and surgical technology. The institution is dedicated to preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed for the professional opportunities ahead of them. For more information, visit south.edu.