Texas Vignette selects 55 women artists for 2025 Vignette Art Fair

After receiving more than 200 applications, 2025 Vignette Art Fair curator Maggie Adler has selected 55 women artists from across Texas to be featured in the seventh-annual Vignette Art Fair happening Oct. 2-4 at its new Dallas Design District location, On The Levee (1108 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207). The fair is free and open to the public Oct. 3-4, with a ticketed Preview Benefit Oct. 2.

The juried event exclusively features works by Texas women artists in an effort to promote, support and connect exceptional yet under-represented regional talent. Adler reported that after announcing the call for entries in July, Texas Vignette received 224 applications from 77 cities statewide. Ultimately, 55 artists were selected to participate in the 2025 fair, representing 34 cities – from Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Denton to Austin, Houston, El Paso, Abilene, Nacogdoches, Longview and Sugar Land.

“Vignette exists to amplify the voices of women artists in Texas – and this year’s group is a powerful testament to why that mission matters,” said curator Maggie Adler. “These artists are innovating, experimenting and fearlessly pushing boundaries across disciplines. It’s an honor to help bring their work to light and offer a platform where their talent is seen, supported and celebrated.”

The Vignette Art Fair is unique in that it is fully submission-based, curated in an exhibition-style setting, and solely spotlights the work of women artists. Most significantly, 100% of all sale proceeds go directly to the artists.

Founded in 2017, Texas Vignette seeks to bridge the gender disparity gap, as female artists continue to be underrepresented in museum exhibitions, acquisitions, and galleries compared to their male counterparts. According to various studies, in 2023 works by women artists accounted for just 13% of total auction sales, a slight decrease from 13.8% in 2022. Furthermore, a survey of 18 prominent U.S. art museums found that 87% of the artists represented are male, and only 13.7% of living artists represented by galleries in Europe and North America are women.

Vignette Art Fair will be open with free admission Friday, Oct. 3, from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In addition, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase to the Preview Benefit on Oct. 2, from 6-9 p.m. The evening will feature meet-and-greets with the artists and curator, music, light bites, and an open bar.