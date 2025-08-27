Collin College hosts annual faculty art exhibit

(Collin College) The Art Gallery at Collin College will host the Annual Collin College Art Faculty exhibition from Sept. 2-26 at the Plano Campus. A reception will be held, free and open to the public, from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The annual exhibition features artworks by art professors in the Fine Arts Division of Collin College. The diversity of media and styles makes this show a unique opportunity for students to learn about art courses offered at Collin College, and for the public to view what the professors create in their own studios.

Art courses offered at Collin College include 2-D design, 3-D design, ceramics, communication design, digital arts, drawing, figure drawing, jewelry/art metals, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and watercolor.

The gallery is located on Collin College’s Plano Campus, Room A175, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. Gallery hours are: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday.

For more information about this or other exhibitions, contact Gallery Coordinator Dr. Anna Fritzel at 972.516.5028 or afritzel@collin.edu. To see the gallery’s webpage, visit www.collin.edu/department/artsgallery.

