People in the News NDG Staff - 0
In a surprising announcement, Howard University President Ben Vinson III, 55, will leave his position as Howard University’s 18th President. Vinson’s departure comes at a...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black PR Wire) Miami, FL – Candice Nicole is an award-winning publicist who has built a reputation for amplifying voices and turning stories into...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Gloria Gaynor, the disco legend whose 1978 anthem “I Will Survive” became a rallying cry for empowerment and resistance, will now stand center stage...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, August 29, 2025

People in the News

Friday, August 29, 2025

Two Dallas ISD elementaries climb to the top of the ratings

By MariCarmen Eroles
Dallas ISD

When school ratings were announced, Dallas ISD learned it had doubled its number of A-rated campuses from 30 in the 2023-2024 school year to 60. Among those A-rated campuses were Umphrey Lee and Whitney M. Young Jr. elementary schools, both of which had previously been among F-rated campuses.

“I expected it, but didn’t know we would get it,” said Yolanda Knight, principal of Umphrey Lee Elementary School. “But our expectation is always to be at the top. We didn’t know we would get there as fast, but we knew we would get there.”

Shabranda Mathis, principal of Whitney M. Young Elementary School, learned in late July that her school was facing an estimated F rating. Determined to change the trajectory, she met with her team in August to tighten the campus instructional systems, build on their progress, and ensure the campus earned no less than a B.

 

(Dallas ISD)

“I have an amazing team,” she said. “I am a product of Dallas ISD of 75216, the very zip code I serve. The very community I come from. The faith in my campus and my community never wavered.”

Going from an F to an A rating in a year can be seen as a remarkable achievement, even more so for schools that are almost 80% economically disadvantaged and almost 95% minority. But for Mathis, Knight, and other principals who saw similar gains, the success came from faith in their teams, students, parents, and above all, hard work.

“I give all the credit to my teachers and their hard work, to student buy-in, the administrative staff, and demonstration teachers,” Knight said. “I think we did a lot more with intentionality on our part with our planning, our scheduling, interventions, collaboration, and with motivating students. We focused on our kids. We made sure they understood what we were all doing.”

Lee Elementary School is divided into four houses, which encourages collaboration and competition that the teachers and administrators use to motivate students. Eventually, Knight said, students took ownership of their learning and their achievement, knowing and caring where they were and where they needed to be.

For Young Elementary School, the road to an A rating began with a simple phrase: “This is our winning season.”

Building on the foundation laid the previous year, her team tightened key systems, such as progress monitoring, and focused on analyzing data that provided critical learning indicators to drive instruction.

“People outside of education don’t always realize the magnitude of this, the level of work and commitment it truly takes,” she said. “Everyone came in believing this was our winning season, that we had what it took, that a B was within reach. Then we got to work.”

By the look of the ratings released by the TEA, almost all of Dallas ISD got to work last school year. Districtwide, Dallas ISD has 228 schools, and of those campuses, 163, more than 70%, earned an A or B, and nearly 93% are A, B, or C rated.

“These results reflect the unwavering commitment of our educators, students, and families. None of this happens without them,” said Stephanie S. Elizalde, Ed. D. “While there is still work to be done, these results are a clear sign that we are moving in the right direction, and we will not stop until every school is achieving at a high level. It’s what our kids deserve, and it’s the legacy we are committed to build for every student.”

Additionally, students in all grade levels and tested subjects not only met but often exceeded state performance levels. These gains are especially significant among student groups who have historically faced the greatest challenges.

In 80% of the tested categories, Dallas ISD showed larger increases than the state, and Black, emergent bilingual, and economically disadvantaged students outperformed their state peers in the “all subjects and grades” category.

Both principals agree outperforming expectations was certainly what took place at Lee and Young elementary schools. And that when high expectations and belief in the team and students are paired with hard work, all schools can beat the odds.

“I want people to understand that I truly get the community I serve,” Mathis said. “We celebrate our kids for who they are. I have a phenomenal team, the best I’ve had the honor of serving with in my entire career as an educator. I’ve never seen a group that feels so much like family while also holding each other accountable the way this team does.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025