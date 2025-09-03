People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC, led by Washington, D.C. native Evens Charles, has officially opened the Hyatt House Washington DC Downtown Convention Center...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
In a surprising announcement, Howard University President Ben Vinson III, 55, will leave his position as Howard University’s 18th President. Vinson’s departure comes at a...
Read more

People in the News

Sunday, September 7, 2025

People in the News

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Film Review: ‘Love, Brookly’ is good enough for a streaming evening

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(**1/2) He loves her. He loves her not. She loves him, she loves him not. That’s why they broke up.

TV series director turned filmmaker Rachael Holder has love and triads on her mind. That’s got to be the reason she’s teamed with first time screenwriter Paul Zimmerman to tell this romantic, urban dramedy set on the streets of New York’s largest borough, Brooklyn. A place where brownstones dot the avenues and the people inside them each have a unique story.

Roger (André Holland, Moonlight), a writer, bikes around the neighborhood of Fort Green, Bklyn like he’s on a mission. He is. He’s gathering notes and experiences about the gentrification of his old middle-class black community.

Roger observes, “The people who like made the neighborhood, who built the culture, can no longer afford to live in the damn neighborhood.”

(Photo via NNPA)

He expresses that opinion with friends and lovers. Like his new sweetheart, Nicole (DeWanda Wise). They’re friends with benefits and her young daughter Ally (Cadence Reese) is starting to like her single mom’s new best man.

There’s a slight complication. The journalist still has a crush on his ex, Casey (Nicole Beharie). She runs an art gallery in the vicinity and hasn’t gotten him out of her head. Also, her building is being sought by gentrifiers. But it’s an heirloom, once owned by her grandmother. Casey’s heart says, “Don’t sell,” but her bank account screams, “Sell.” She’s as ambivalent as she is with Roger’s feelings.

Educated, middle-class black people in Brooklyn have been depicted in films before—especially by male directors like Spike Lee. Holder’s interpretation of life in BKLYN shows a great sensitivity to men andwomen’s emotions and dreams. Great setup. Believable characters. Dialogue and opinions that feel like they’ve been ripped from coffee shops along Lafayette and Dekalb Avenues in Fort Green or cafes in Clinton Hill and Bedford Stuyvesant. Gathering places where Black populations are dwindling. Where demographics are changing, just like in other urban centers.

The social aspects of gentrification are not a new film theme. Nothing in this script distinguishes itself from similar minded movies like The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This depiction is unique because of its poetic love story and relatable characters. The kind prevalent on TV or streaming service series. Something that’s a cross between Friends and Prime Video’s Harlem.

If this project was in an episodic format, the relatable Roger character would build a fan base. Ditto for the people he hangs with, particularly his married friend Alan (Roy Wood Jr.). Nicole’s journey as a single mom, navigating life with a young daughter would attract young female demographics. Oddly, the Casey character might get the most play. She’s fascinating, complex, torn by emotions, allegiance and tradition. A troublemaker who would be fun to follow. Credit Zimmerman for the engaging secondary characteristics and the cast for further developing the personalities. Particularly Holland and Beharie.

Holder creates and sustains an everyday kind of tone. She knows her subjects, their concerns and how to stage them. There’s a shot of Roger jogging through a park at the base of a hill, and he spies Nicole and Ally at the top of the crest. As he walks towards them, grass below, sun in sky, a feeling of rebirth and new chances is cast in the most subtle way. That scene typifies Holder’s visual style, cinematographer Martim Vian’ sense of lighting and costume designer Missy Mickens’ knack for clothing characters. It’s a moment of Brooklyn’s magic.

Also, the playlist consistently adds atmosphere at just the right times. Like Leon Thomas’s “Breaking Point” playing the night Roger shows up at Nicole’s house drunk, looking for some. Or “Colors” by Black Puma accentuating a scene when Roger has a cathartic moment. You gotta love the music.

However, anyone looking for a story that features a protagonist in a compelling fight against an evil antagonist, will be disappointed. Anyone hoping for deep emotions that put you on a rollercoaster, will be disenchanted. This is a small, indie slice-of-life tale and character study. Charming, yes. Riveting, no. It’s like being invited over to someone’s brownstone for a dinner party, sitting around a table and hearing stories you’ve heard elsewhere. Even the potentially provocative woman-man-woman triad never gets as torrid as it could be.

There’s just enough drama and romance for a series or a streaming service. Not enough to get mobs to run to the local cineplex. That might not be the filmmakers’ intention. But that’s the probability for this love and not in love affair.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025