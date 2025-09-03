People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC, led by Washington, D.C. native Evens Charles, has officially opened the Hyatt House Washington DC Downtown Convention Center...
In a surprising announcement, Howard University President Ben Vinson III, 55, will leave his position as Howard University’s 18th President. Vinson’s departure comes at a...
HBCU rivals team up to launch $2.2M machine learning project

(PVAMU) – As Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University prepared to face off in theLabor Day Classic, the two rivals were also joining forces off the field. Together, they’re leading a $2.2 million research project that uses artificial intelligence to speed up the discovery of new materials — a breakthrough with the potential to transform manufacturing and defense technology.

The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Air Force Office of Scientific Research, establishes the Center for Scientific Machine Learning for Material Sciences. Texas Southern is leading the grant, with Prairie View A&M receiving $600,000 to guide a major part of the work. They are joined by Texas A&M University and the University of Michigan.

At TSU, the project is led by Dr. Yunjiao Wang, principal investigator, and Dr. Daniel Vrinceanu, co-principal investigator. At PVAMU, the effort is headed by Dr. Noushin Ghaffari, principal investigator, and Dr. Lin Li, co-principal investigator. Together, these scientists are building advanced machine learning tools to predict, optimize, and simulate new materials with greater speed and accuracy.

 

(DWG Studio)

So what does this research mean? Materials science is the study of how everyday materials, such as metals, ceramics, and polymers, can be designed or improved for use in products like airplanes, cars, medical devices, and electronics. Machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, allows computers to recognize patterns in massive sets of data and make predictions. By combining the two, researchers can discover better, stronger, and lighter materials faster than ever before.

At the center of this work is the electron beam powder bed fusion (E-Beam) platform at Texas A&M University, a state-of-the-art 3D printing technology for metals managed in Dr. Mohsen Taheri’s lab. By pairing this equipment with data from sensors and advanced computer models, including deep neural networks, the team aims to predict how materials will behave and perform long before they’re ever produced.

Beyond advancing science, the project is designed to open doors for students. Both Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern will provide hands-on research experiences, summer workshops, and mentorship to prepare the next generation of engineers and data scientists. These opportunities are especially critical for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), where representation in high-tech research fields is growing but still limited.

So, while PVAMU and TSU may battle it out on the gridiron, they’re proving that when it comes to innovation and education, they’re playing on the same team.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

