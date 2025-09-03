People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC, led by Washington, D.C. native Evens Charles, has officially opened the Hyatt House Washington DC Downtown Convention Center...
In a surprising announcement, Howard University President Ben Vinson III, 55, will leave his position as Howard University’s 18th President. Vinson’s departure comes at a...
Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Which are the best colleges for your tuition (and tax) dollars?

The only ranking that tells you both is the Washington Monthly’s revised and expanded 2025 College Guide

The Washington Monthly magazine released its 2025 college rankings, which upend everything you thought you knew about which colleges are the best.

Other college rankings, like those by U.S. News, reward universities for their wealth, prestige, and exclusivity—ensuring that the top ranks are always dominated by the same 10 or 20 elite schools, which few students can get into, much less afford. By contrast, the Washington Monthly measures colleges and universities by how much they help ordinary middle- and working-class students get ahead economically and become good citizens. Those are the outcomes most Americans—students and taxpayers—want from their investments in the higher ed system.

 

(Image via NNPA)

As a result, half of the top-scoring institutions on the Washington Monthly’s Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars list are hidden gems that most students don’t know about—and that in many cases outperform elite universities.

• The University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley ranks 21 slots above Harvard University.

• Florida International University places eight positions above Duke University.

• The highest-ranking elite school, Princeton University, comes in at number five, immediately below three campuses in the California State University system, including second-place Fresno State.

• The number one college in America, according to the Washington Monthly, is Berea College, a liberal arts school in rural Kentucky. Berea offers a high-quality education for close to zero tuition, thanks to a work-study program that reduces costs and gives students valuable job skills.

To help students in their college search, the magazine offers short profiles of 25 of these high-performing schools—ranging from world-renowned Johns Hopkins University to unsung regional public universities like Northeastern State University in Oklahoma and the University of Central Florida.

With growing federal attacks on higher education and public concerns about its value, the Washington Monthly in 2025 has revised its rankings—first published in 2005—to provide an even clearer picture of how individual colleges are performing. Its Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars ranking combines all four-year colleges and universities into a single master list that allows readers to see how any college or university—public or private, big or small—stacks up against all the others. The magazine has also created two new companion rankings:

America’s Best Colleges for Research, which shows that the universities driving innovation aren’t just in blue states—and neither is the damage from the Trump administration’s research cuts.

America’s Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges was created in collaboration with the nonprofit Excelencia in Education.

The 20th anniversary issue of the annual Washington Monthly College Guide and Ranking also includes “best bang for the buck” listings by region and rankings of liberal arts, bachelor’s, and master’s institutions.

All are available at www.washingtonmonthly.com/2025-college-guide.

Washington Monthly editor-in-chief Paul Glastris says, “Our changes take account of new realities facing higher education. We’ve revamped our methodology to focus even more squarely on what we think Americans most want from our colleges and universities: that they help students of modest means earn degrees that pay off in the marketplace, don’t saddle them with heavy debt, and prepare—indeed, encourage—them to become active members of our democracy.”

Praise for Washington Monthly’s ApproachAt a time when consensus is lacking on most matters, the Washington Monthly college rankings receive positive reviews from top education leaders.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says, “Rankings should not reward colleges for the students they keep out, but those they admit and support through graduation. By doing just that, Washington Monthly’s rankings are a vital resource for students, parents, and taxpayers alike.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan says, “If you want to know what really counts in higher education, look at the Monthly‘s rankings—you’ll find some welcome surprises.” Mark Schneider, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former director of the National Center for Education Statistics, says, “I appreciate the Washington Monthly’s focus on active citizenship, economic mobility, and the attention it gives to regional ‘comprehensive’ universities — the ‘workhorses’ of America’s higher education that seldom get the recognition they deserve.”

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
