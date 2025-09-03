Which are the best colleges for your tuition (and tax) dollars?

The only ranking that tells you both is the Washington Monthly’s revised and expanded 2025 College Guide

The Washington Monthly magazine released its 2025 college rankings, which upend everything you thought you knew about which colleges are the best.

Other college rankings, like those by U.S. News, reward universities for their wealth, prestige, and exclusivity—ensuring that the top ranks are always dominated by the same 10 or 20 elite schools, which few students can get into, much less afford. By contrast, the Washington Monthly measures colleges and universities by how much they help ordinary middle- and working-class students get ahead economically and become good citizens. Those are the outcomes most Americans—students and taxpayers—want from their investments in the higher ed system.

As a result, half of the top-scoring institutions on the Washington Monthly’s Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars list are hidden gems that most students don’t know about—and that in many cases outperform elite universities.

• The University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley ranks 21 slots above Harvard University.

• Florida International University places eight positions above Duke University.

• The highest-ranking elite school, Princeton University, comes in at number five, immediately below three campuses in the California State University system, including second-place Fresno State.

• The number one college in America, according to the Washington Monthly, is Berea College, a liberal arts school in rural Kentucky. Berea offers a high-quality education for close to zero tuition, thanks to a work-study program that reduces costs and gives students valuable job skills.

To help students in their college search, the magazine offers short profiles of 25 of these high-performing schools—ranging from world-renowned Johns Hopkins University to unsung regional public universities like Northeastern State University in Oklahoma and the University of Central Florida.

With growing federal attacks on higher education and public concerns about its value, the Washington Monthly in 2025 has revised its rankings—first published in 2005—to provide an even clearer picture of how individual colleges are performing. Its Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars ranking combines all four-year colleges and universities into a single master list that allows readers to see how any college or university—public or private, big or small—stacks up against all the others. The magazine has also created two new companion rankings:

America’s Best Colleges for Research, which shows that the universities driving innovation aren’t just in blue states—and neither is the damage from the Trump administration’s research cuts.

America’s Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges was created in collaboration with the nonprofit Excelencia in Education.

The 20th anniversary issue of the annual Washington Monthly College Guide and Ranking also includes “best bang for the buck” listings by region and rankings of liberal arts, bachelor’s, and master’s institutions.

All are available at www.washingtonmonthly.com/2025-college-guide.

Washington Monthly editor-in-chief Paul Glastris says, “Our changes take account of new realities facing higher education. We’ve revamped our methodology to focus even more squarely on what we think Americans most want from our colleges and universities: that they help students of modest means earn degrees that pay off in the marketplace, don’t saddle them with heavy debt, and prepare—indeed, encourage—them to become active members of our democracy.”

Praise for Washington Monthly’s ApproachAt a time when consensus is lacking on most matters, the Washington Monthly college rankings receive positive reviews from top education leaders.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says, “Rankings should not reward colleges for the students they keep out, but those they admit and support through graduation. By doing just that, Washington Monthly’s rankings are a vital resource for students, parents, and taxpayers alike.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan says, “If you want to know what really counts in higher education, look at the Monthly‘s rankings—you’ll find some welcome surprises.” Mark Schneider, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former director of the National Center for Education Statistics, says, “I appreciate the Washington Monthly’s focus on active citizenship, economic mobility, and the attention it gives to regional ‘comprehensive’ universities — the ‘workhorses’ of America’s higher education that seldom get the recognition they deserve.”