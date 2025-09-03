People in the News NDG Staff - 0
‘Young’ immune cells could treat Alzheimer’s, aging symptoms

(Newswise) — LOS ANGELES — “Young” immune cells created by Cedars-Sinai investigators reversed signs of aging and Alzheimer’s disease in the brains of laboratory mice, according to a study published in the journal Advanced Science. The immune cells, which were produced from human stem cells, could be used to develop new treatments for neurological conditions in humans.

“Previous studies have shown that transfusions of blood or plasma from young mice improved cognitive decline in older mice, but that is difficult to translate into a therapy,” said Clive Svendsen, PhD, executive director of the Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute and senior author of the study. “Our approach was to use young immune cells that we can manufacture in the lab—and we found that they have beneficial effects in both aging mice and mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The immune cells, called mononuclear phagocytes, circulate throughout the body disposing of harmful substances, but become less effective as we age.

 

(Pavel Kot via NNPA)

The investigators used human induced pluripotent stem cells, which are adult cells that have been taken “back in time” to an early embryonic state, to generate young mononuclear phagocytes. When the young cells were infused into aging mice or a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, investigators noted several important changes.

First, the mice receiving the young cells performed better on memory tests than mice without cell treatment. These mice were also found to have more “mossy cells” in the hippocampus, a brain region critical for learning and memory.

“The numbers of mossy cells decline with aging and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Alexendra Moser, PhD, a project scientist in the Svendsen Lab and lead author of the study. “We did not see that decline in mice receiving young mononuclear phagocytes, and we believe this may be responsible for some of the memory improvements that we observed.”

Mice receiving the young mononuclear phagocytes also had healthier immune cells, called microglia, in their brains. These microglia use long thin branches to detect and clear debris and damaged cells. The branches shrink and retract due to aging and Alzheimer’s disease, but they remained long and healthy in mice receiving the therapy.

The mechanism behind the effects in the brain remain to be established. As the young mononuclear phagocytes did not appear to enter the brain, investigators believe the cells may have worked indirectly.

The cells could have released antiaging proteins or even tiny particles called extracellular vesicles, which are small enough to enter the brain. Or they could have absorbed pro-aging factors from the blood to keep them out of the brain.

The mechanism of protection is the focus of ongoing studies to determine the most effective way to turn these findings into a therapy that could be used in a clinical trial in patients.

“Because these young immune cells are created from stem cells, they could be used as personalized therapy with unlimited availability,” said Jeffrey A. Golden, MD, executive vice dean for Education and Research. “These findings show that short-term treatment improved cognition and brain health, making them a promising candidate to address age- and Alzheimer’s disease-related cognitive decline.”

Additional authors include Luz Jovita Dimas-Harms, Rachel M. Lipman, Jake Inzalaco, Shaughn Bell, Michelle Alcantara, Erikha Valenzuela, George Lawless, Simion Kreimer, Sarah J. Parker, and Helen S. Goodridge.

Funding: This work was supported by the Universal Sunlight Foundation, the Cedars-Sinai Center for Translational Geroscience, and the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
