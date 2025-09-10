People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The systemic bias that has historically failed Black people in the USA is no less evident in Canada. That reality is laid bare in the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, September 11, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Celebrating a milestone of success in Sunny South Dallas

By Jirah Fleming
Dallas ISD

In Sunny South Dallas, the seven legacy schools that make up the Lincoln-Madison vertical team are celebrating a milestone that reflects strong leadership, dedicated families, and a community invested in its own future: a B rating for all of its schools.

Charles Rice Learning Center, often called a “beacon of hope” in South Dallas, had long been the anchor of success in the area, standing as the only school of the seven, to consistently maintain a B rating over the years. Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center and James Madison High School later joined Rice in maintaining consecutive B ratings.

 

(Dallas ISD)

When the Texas Education Agency released its school ratings this summer, the rest of the vertical team’s schools — Lincoln High School and Humanities/Communications Magnet, Billy Earl Dade Middle School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy, and H.S. Thompson STEAM Academy – joined the others with B ratings of their own.

A product of south Dallas, Rockell Stewart is the executive director of the Lincoln-Madison vertical team.

“I am beyond proud of the principals, the staff and the students,” said Stewart. “It’s been almost a decade since every school in South Dallas has been B-rated. The work that I’ve seen the principals and teachers pour into their schools has been phenomenal to witness.”
Stewart leads with intentional care, guided by an African principle that begins with a simple question: “and how are the children?” The response, “all the children are well,” reflects her vision for South Dallas.

For Stewart, this answer that reaches far beyond test scores to address the health, safety, and opportunities every student deserves is key to the success of the vertical team schools.
“I am always asking what their needs are because when students and schools prosper, the community transforms,” she said. “I want everyone to feel safe in our schools.”

Building on success

The vertical team’s newest member, H.S. Thompson STEAM Academy, had not been rated since reopening in 2021 as an elementary school.

Its principal, Jennifer Atkins, who previously led Rice Learning Center in obtaining consistent B ratings, was entrusted to do the same for the new school.

“When I was an assistant principal, my principal at the time would say ‘my time is going to be up soon, but people like you have to keep it going,’” Atkins said. “The older generation pours into the younger generation, and we keep the cycle going. That is our legacy in South Dallas.”

Building on Rice’s success, the feeder pattern has reached a unity the community has not seen in a long time.

 

Another contributor to the vertical team’s success, Atkins said, is the presence of veteran students, along with veteran teachers, whose impact on children at an early age helped lay the foundation for long-term achievement.

“When children started at Rice in pre-K and went through fifth grade, there wasn’t a high turnover with students,” said Atkins. “This is what I am trying to do here at Thompson. I want students to continue to come back. We want to keep our students in rotation in our schools in South Dallas.”

Atkins would like them to come back even after they graduate from college. Today many of those same South Dallas graduates are now teachers themselves, carrying forward the legacy by preparing the next generation academically.

It’s about community

The commitment to success is shared not only by the principals and team members in the vertical team schools but also by the families and community leaders.

Stewart understands that student learning can be affected by challenges in their personal lives and is working to provide services to ensure students don’t miss school because of outside barriers.

Partnerships with local faith leaders and churches, community events, impactful school branding, and educational programming are all catalysts for the schools’ recent success.
There is also a priority for the emotional well-being of teachers and principals, keeping them uplifted and affirmed as they do the daily work of guiding students, Stewart said.

For those invested in the South Dallas schools, this moment goes beyond academics, it is a silver lining, a time of celebration, and a glimmer of hope for the community.

“When I think of our legacy in South Dallas, for me it’s about being a light for our students,” Atkins said. “Because many times they’ve been written off, but it takes leaders like us to keep it going.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025