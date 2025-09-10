Collin College to host Constitution Day lecture on Lincoln’s Constitutionalism

(Collin College) — Collin College will commemorate Constitution Day with a special lecture, “Abraham Lincoln’s Constitutionalism as a Lesson in Gratitude,” from 1-2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the McKinney Campus Conference Center.

The event will feature Dr. Andrew F. Lang, an award-winning Civil War historian and author of A Contest of Civilizations, a finalist for the 2022 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize.

His work explores the meaning of American nationhood, military occupation, and the legacy of the Civil War.

Dr. Lang serves on national advisory boards for leading Civil War institutions and is currently researching Abraham Lincoln’s political philosophy and partnership with Ulysses S. Grant.

Abraham Lincoln is remembered for his leadership during the Civil War, but one of the traits that most infused his public and private life was his sense of gratitude.

Lincoln believed that gratitude was central to constitutional self-government, serving as a virtue of reflection and restraint that binds personal liberty with civic responsibility.

Dr. Lang’s lecture will highlight how Lincoln connected gratitude to the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

This free event is open to Collin College students, faculty, staff, and members of the community. Lunch will be provided at noon.

For more information, contact Cathleen Akers at cakers@collin.edu.