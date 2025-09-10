People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The systemic bias that has historically failed Black people in the USA is no less evident in Canada. That reality is laid bare in the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Read more

Film Review: ‘An Officer and a Spy’ is a relevant masterpiece

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) Accused, court-martialed and imprisoned. Back in late 1800s France, the Dreyfus Affair was a national scandal. Oddly, some of the trumped-up machinations of that case seem so relevant these days

With author/screenwriter Robert Harris (Conclave) on board, alongside veteran writer/director Roman Polanski, anyone looking for thoughtful, tight and illuminating writing gets what they want. The characters are complex. The politically charged elements are in place. Lots of well-staged drama. Peppered with a few vital action scenes. It all makes the base story about a wronged man’s path to freedom absorbing enough to keep adult viewers’ attention riveted from beginning to end.

Soldiers march and gather at the École Militaire, a military training facility in Paris. Not for a celebration, but for a denunciation. Captain Alfred Dreyfus (Louis Garrel), a Jewish officer in the French Army, is stripped of his medals and stripes, down to the gold-colored piping on his pants. The humiliation is administered by a Captain Marie-Georges Picquart (Jean Dujardin, Oscar-winner The Artist), among others. The degradation comes after Dreyfus has been accused and convicted of selling military secrets to Germany. A treasonous act. He’ll spend the rest of his life in prison on Devil’s Island. Marooned off the coast of French Guiana, South America.

 

(Image via NNPA)

For taking part in the court-martial, Picquart is promoted to the head of Intelligence. There he finds a bureaucracy mired in bad habits, traditions and corruption. He takes steps to bring the office under his control. Sifting through official papers and holding his staff accountable, he catches them fabricating lies. Schemes that include plots against Dreyfus and railroading him too, in part because he’s Jewish. That discovery forces Picquart, who has a conscience, to do the right thing. To get a wrongfully convicted man freed. Who knew it would be so hard? That he’d stir up the wrath of the military and experience such condemnation.

The people are so distinct. Their ethics so clear. The difference between justice and injustice shouldn’t be that difficult to discern. But yet this small case became a national scandal pitting pro- and anti-Dreyfus factions against each other. The hardened politically charged divisions of today seem so modern, until you witness this centuries-old social/political war. Watching stalwart advocates stand up for an innocent man and get maligned in the process is a timely lesson in courage.

Every scene is impeccably crafted, directed, acted and produced. Picquart, as the onscreen protagonist, perfectly conveys the feelings of a reluctant hero to the audience. His engrossing character arc includes condemnation, revelation, a fight for justice and an unwavering will. Scenes with his sneaky subordinates and duplicitous superiors are chilling. The looks on Dreyfus’s face, the mostly offscreen protagonist, as he’s pulled deeper and deeper into a rabbit hole not of his making, are sobering, too. The dynamics intensify until the subterfuge becomes wicked beyond belief.

Polanski is a masterful director. His accomplishments (The Pianist, Tess, Chinatown) are well known. What’s unknown? Can an 86-year-old man, Polanski’s age in 2019 when this film was originally made, still summon the craftmanship needed to make this epic work? Well, it’s as if time stood still for him. He orchestrates the entire movie like a meticulous painter. From the opening sequences during the court martial with the beating sounds of drums as the camera (cinematographer Pawel Edelman, The Pianist) moves around soldiers who march in lockstep. To exquisitely lit indoor scenes in offices, courtrooms and parlors (production designer Jean Rebasse, Jackie) and period appropriate clothes (costume designer Pascaline Chavanne) that replicate culture, location and era. Polanski and his team pull you back into the 1800s and 1900s

What’s military becomes political. What’s political becomes social. It’s no wonder so many factions in 19th and 20th century France were caught up in this case. Besides the fight for justice, there was a dirty secret. A hatred of Jewish people fueled the vitriol. An unconscionable prejudice. One hundred thirty-five years later, it’s as if nothing was learned from this lesson.

Dujardin as Picquart takes his character from antagonist to warrior for justice in the most believable ways. It’s an emotionally controlled performance that somehow lets Picquart’s indignation break through. Garrel as the quieter officer projects Dreyfuss’ strength in the most concentrated, subdued ways. Never apologetic, always sure that he’s been wronged and others owe him for the tragedy that’s been hoisted upon him

Adult audiences will be riveted as they watch an innocent man maligned, bullies spitting venom and blatant antisemitism. Any parallels to the isms around today are easy to observe and note.

This is a masterwork based on a piece of history that shouldn’t get lost. A narrative as relevant today as it was back during France’s third republic. When hostility towards the Jewish community was rampant. When truth and freedom were challenged. A timely, historical allegory.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
