Realizing their policies are causing massive price increases, coffee and grain doubling over the last two months, Republicans have chosen to stack the deck, which according to Wu, is most likely their only path to victory. Tourism is down by 50% in many areas, and people will soon lose their jobs, he said. We’re headed straight into one of the worst recessions in a long time, he warned.

If states continue to battle it out, if every state, whether red or blue, set up their districts so they’d never lose, political leaders wouldn’t care enough to listen to the people, he explained. There would be no more democracy, and no representation of small or minority communities.

Yet, communities of color in Texas are growing to be too much of a threat, explained Wu, this in Houston, South Texas, and Dallas. These communities have built up power over time, he said, so Republicans are hacking them apart.

“It’s a real threat to our area and to our community,” Wu warned.

Congressional Districts 9 and 18 are large African American communities that have built up power over time. In District 18, you have famous voices like Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Sylvester Turner. In Congressman Al Green’s District 9, 40% are African American, and that’s enough to sway elections, he said.

To oppose these powerful Black districts, Republicans have responded with a thing called “packing,” he said. This is where two large communities are effectively pushed into one. After the August redistricting, they will have 80% Black voters concentrated in one community. In essence, Black voters in Texas will be able to elect one representative rather than two, he said. This is remarkable considering Texas has the 20th highest percentage of Black people in all of the states.

In Latino communities, like South Texas and Dallas, what they’re doing is the inverse of packing, called “fracking.” Since Latino growth has been more spread out, the strategy is to take a chunk here and there and pull them into a majority White district, effectively thinning out the Latino vote, said Wu. They can vote all they want, he said, and they will never be able to change the outcome of an election.

You might imagine that in a rational world, governed by laws, there would be a national standard for partisan gerrymandering and for racial fairness applied evenly across the states. Not in this case, he said. In Texas, we now have a system with about one White representative for every 400,000 Anglo voters, one Latino representing 1.5 million Hispanics and one Black Congressional member for every 2.5 million Black voters, he said.

Texas will now have 5 to 7 more Republican seats than would have come up in a neutral process, he added. Already a gerrymander, the August redistricting adds 3 to 5 seats to the Republican deck. “This gives Texas the dubious honor of having basically the most extreme congressional gerrymander in the history of voting rights,” Wu said. And while the Supreme Court has said partisan redistricting is unconstitutional, they have declined to do anything about it.

Sarah Rohani of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund also spoke at the briefing.

Consistently, Supreme Court precedent has remedied discrimination against Black voters, she said. Yet, 2020 census results have shown key districts with strong increases in Black and decreasing White populations, this as some states have failed their post-census, constitutional and statutory duties to reflect this.

In recent history, we’ve had a number of cases involving voting rights, including Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, which weakened the Voting Rights Act, said Rohani.

Now, litigation is still in the courts concerning maps in Alabama and Louisiana, she explained. After Allen v. Milligan found Alabama’s map diluted the Black vote, and the state refused to draw a reflective map, their 2024 elections proceeded under a court-ordered map, which finally lined up with the Voting Rights Act. Yet this year, a federal court ruled Alabama’s 2023 map had been racially discriminatory, violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and requiring two Black districts. The State of Alabama is now directly challenging Congress’ very power to enact Section 2 under the constitution, this, after rejection by multiple lower courts, she said.

Yet, this provision was passed specifically to root out racial discrimination and to actively enforce equal protections for disenfranchised groups, especially Black voters. So does the Voting Rights Act, Rohani argued.

Though the Louisiana case will be heard on October 15th , the state has indicated they will probably follow Texas’s example as they plan to hold a special session to pass a new map.