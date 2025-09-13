People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The systemic bias that has historically failed Black people in the USA is no less evident in Canada. That reality is laid bare in the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
Read more

People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

﻿﻿P﻿ainting outside the lines of democracy: Texas GOP rolls out a new map

By Lori Lee
NDG Contributing Writer

The Texas Senate passed a bill on August 23, Republicans pushing it through despite the earnest fight Texas Democrats gave them.The bill redraws the state’s congressional district map, carefully painting the districts red in a plan to win five new Republican House seats next year.
In hopes of negating the action and playing by their rules, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan to redraw California’s district map, while giving American voters a “fair chance,” the New York Times reported.
On November 4, California voters will have an opportunity to approve the state’s new map, a chance Texas voters never got. Changing the process requires voter approval because it’s in their state’s constitution, explained Representative Gene Wu, Democratic Leader in the Texas House of Representatives, speaking at an August American Community Media (ACoM) briefing.
“In Texas, there are no state laws governing redistricting whatsoever, said Wu. It is truly the Wild West.” The only recourse available to Texas Democratic legislators is to deny quorum with the leverage of creating a spectacle that’s highly visible, helping lawmakers get out their message, said Wu.
(DWG Studio)

Redistricting is supposed to happen after the decennial census to account for population changes so the added people can be equitably represented. Yet, the Texas GOP jumped ahead, repeating a move they made back in 2003 and redrawing the map ahead of turn. After the parties had failed to come to an agreement following the 2000 census, the district court stepped in to draw the Congressional districts. The court-ordered map, which allowed democrats to take control of the House in 2002, would have remained in effect until 2010 had the state not redrawn the map, Pew Research reported.

What started as a special session, Wu recalled, ended with Texas lawmakers traveling to Illinois, to New York, to Massachusetts, and then to California, remaining in the media spotlight for two weeks.
“We showed everyone exactly what these people are like,” he said.
Realizing their policies are causing massive price increases, coffee and grain doubling over the last two months, Republicans have chosen to stack the deck, which according to Wu, is most likely their only path to victory. Tourism is down by 50% in many areas, and people will soon lose their jobs, he said. We’re headed straight into one of the worst recessions in a long time, he warned.
If states continue to battle it out, if every state, whether red or blue, set up their districts so they’d never lose, political leaders wouldn’t care enough to listen to the people, he explained. There would be no more democracy, and no representation of small or minority communities.
Yet, communities of color in Texas are growing to be too much of a threat, explained Wu, this in Houston, South Texas, and Dallas. These communities have built up power over time, he said, so Republicans are hacking them apart.
“It’s a real threat to our area and to our community,” Wu warned.
Congressional Districts 9 and 18 are large African American communities that have built up power over time. In District 18, you have famous voices like Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Sylvester Turner. In Congressman Al Green’s District 9, 40% are African American, and that’s enough to sway elections, he said.
To oppose these powerful Black districts, Republicans have responded with a thing called “packing,” he said. This is where two large communities are effectively pushed into one. After the August redistricting, they will have 80% Black voters concentrated in one community. In essence, Black voters in Texas will be able to elect one representative rather than two, he said. This is remarkable considering Texas has the 20th highest percentage of Black people in all of the states.
In Latino communities, like South Texas and Dallas, what they’re doing is the inverse of packing, called “fracking.” Since Latino growth has been more spread out, the strategy is to take a chunk here and there and pull them into a majority White district, effectively thinning out the Latino vote, said Wu. They can vote all they want, he said, and they will never be able to change the outcome of an election.
You might imagine that in a rational world, governed by laws, there would be a national standard for partisan gerrymandering and for racial fairness applied evenly across the states. Not in this case, he said. In Texas, we now have a system with about one White representative for every 400,000 Anglo voters, one Latino representing 1.5 million Hispanics and one Black Congressional member for every 2.5 million Black voters, he said.
Texas will now have 5 to 7 more Republican seats than would have come up in a neutral process, he added. Already a gerrymander, the August redistricting adds 3 to 5 seats to the Republican deck. “This gives Texas the dubious honor of having basically the most extreme congressional gerrymander in the history of voting rights,” Wu said. And while the Supreme Court has said partisan redistricting is unconstitutional, they have declined to do anything about it.
Sarah Rohani of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund also spoke at the briefing.
Consistently, Supreme Court precedent has remedied discrimination against Black voters, she said. Yet, 2020 census results have shown key districts with strong increases in Black and decreasing White populations, this as some states have failed their post-census, constitutional and statutory duties to reflect this.
In recent history, we’ve had a number of cases involving voting rights, including Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, which weakened the Voting Rights Act, said Rohani.
Now, litigation is still in the courts concerning maps in Alabama and Louisiana, she explained. After Allen v. Milligan found Alabama’s map diluted the Black vote, and the state refused to draw a reflective map, their 2024 elections proceeded under a court-ordered map, which finally lined up with the Voting Rights Act. Yet this year, a federal court ruled Alabama’s 2023 map had been racially discriminatory, violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and requiring two Black districts. The State of Alabama is now directly challenging Congress’ very power to enact Section 2 under the constitution, this, after rejection by multiple lower courts, she said.
Yet, this provision was passed specifically to root out racial discrimination and to actively enforce equal protections for disenfranchised groups, especially Black voters. So does the Voting Rights Act, Rohani argued.
Though the Louisiana case will be heard on October 15th, the state has indicated they will probably follow Texas’s example as they plan to hold a special session to pass a new map.
There are three ways redistricting can be made more fair, added Wu. One is through the courts. Another and possibly the most effective, is by citizens consulting and advocating with local representatives.Yet, every state is different, and so understanding state law and state policy is going to be critical in protecting representational rights, added Rohani.
Finally, there are redistricting commissions, expkained Wu. According to Common Cause, seven states use commissions rather than their state legislatures to draw Congressional maps. These include Montana, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, California, Colorado and Michigan.
Over time, state legislation, voter initiatives, and state court rulings have helped improve district competition, Wu explained.
Thomas Saenz, President and General Counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEV) also contributed to the discussion. The state of Texas legislature and governor have been in Republican hands for decades, said Saenz, as the state attempts to maximize GOP advantage.
The state has been challenged repeatedly for failing to create new representative seats or overly considering race in redistricting. Since 2021, Latino and other communities of color have dominated in terms of growth, he said, while the Texas map does not reflect this fact.
Currently, the state is seeking to comply with the Voting Rights Act based on a letter sent by Attorney General Pam Bondi to the Texas government, in which she misstated the law in a number of respects, he said. Unfortunately, the Department of Justice has lost most of its lawyers experienced in voting rights. This may be intentional as a means of providing a fig leaf or justification for calling a special session to redraw the map. The effort is clearly orchestrated with one objective—to result in a massive loss of seats in the House.
The Texas map is already being challenged, he added, while other states assert they will redraw their lines following Texas’ example.
As we get closer and closer to the 2026 elections, and as filing deadlines for candidacies approach, it will become harder and harder to sustain a map that does not present opportunity for review by the courts. It’s very late in the Texas calendar, said Saenz, and this is already a potential issue in Texas.
“This is all happening because Americans have chosen not to pay attention to politics and to what’s happening in their country,” concluded Saenz. America is headed toward true authoritarian rule. If people do not stand up, if communities around this country do not start getting ready to fight and to stand up to this at every opportunity, our country is gone.”
“Fair representation is an option in this country, added Rohani. It’s the right of all Americans to equal voting power. It’s a central pillar of our democracy, and throughout history, and clearly to this day, voters of color have been excluded from the democratic process.”
Even if the redistricting process can’t be stopped legally, she explained, it can be overcome if everyone eligible to vote does so in November 2026, particularly in communities of color. Maximizing turnout can overcome all of the manipulation of the Democratic redistricting process, she concluded.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025