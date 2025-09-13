RFK Junior and Vaccines: Bade Mix or Bad Mix

By April Ryan

Democratic senators are in a unified chorus calling for Robert F. Kennedy Junior, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to resign.

The Senate Democrats are standing with at least a thousand former and current Health and Human Services employees who have submitted a letter calling for RFK Junior’s resignation. Kennedy has been the nation’s top health official for seven months.

However, the resignation recommendation became louder after a Senate hearing, during which Kennedy‘s answers were questioned on Capitol Hill. Mostly, Democratic Senators claim that Kennedy is unjustified in his stance against vaccines.

Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock pointed out in the hearing that the most recent deadly measles outbreak was on Secretary Kennedy‘s watch as head of HHS. The Southern minister and U.S. Senator told Kennedy, “You are a hazard to the health of the American people.”

This year’s measles outbreak left two children dead. It has been the largest measles outbreak in this nation since 1992. Warnock also questioned whether Kennedy said that “the CDC was the most corrupt federal agency in the history of the world?”

Kennedy replied, “It’s the most corrupt agency in HHS and maybe the government.” Warnock issued a challenge calling on President Trump to fire Kennedy if the HHS secretary does not resign. After the hearing, Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington State said on the Senate floor, “It is painfully clear RFK Junior will leave behind a body count.” She ended her speech by questioning, “How high will it go?”

Murray, the Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair, said, “President Trump needs to fire Kennedy, who lies to the American people about things as basic, as established, and as lifesaving as vaccine safety.” Kennedy is not alone in his feelings against vaccines. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said Wednesday during a news conference that the state of Florida will remove all vaccine mandates, saying, “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”