People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

Smithsonian Pushes Back Against Trump’s ‘Divisive Narratives’

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

The Smithsonian Institution has launched an internal review of its programming after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping oversight of its exhibitions, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from scholars, curators, and the Black community.

In a new memo to staff, Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III said the institution would respond to White House demands but underscored that “our independence is paramount.” The White House letter directed the Smithsonian to submit information about programming at eight of its 21 museums, with the administration reserving the right to demand content changes within 120 days. Trump has accused the institution of being “out of control,” focusing too heavily on slavery and systemic racism, while not celebrating what he called “success” and “brightness” in American history.

(Photo via NNPA)

Bunch, the first African American to lead the Smithsonian, told staff the review would be conducted internally and guided by “rigorous scholarship and expertise.” He added, “Our own review of content to ensure our programming is factual and nonpartisan is ongoing, and it is consistent with our authority over our programming and content.”

The New York Times reported that his letter to the White House was approved by the Smithsonian’s three-person executive committee, though not voted on by the full Board of Regents, which includes Vice President J.D. Vance and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Smithsonian’s Future Under Threat

Trump’s March executive order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” specifically cited the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) for what he called “divisive, anti-patriotic content.” That museum, which opened in 2016, has long been hailed for unearthing untold stories of Black history. Now, its very mission is under political attack.

In a letter obtained by BlackPressUSA.com earlier this year, Bunch assured staff that the Smithsonian would remain committed to “truth, transparency, and historical scholarship.” He wrote, “We remain steadfast in our mission to bring history, science, education, research, and the arts to all Americans. We will continue to showcase world-class exhibits, collections, and objects, rooted in expertise and accuracy.”

BlackPressUSA was among the first outlets to report on the dangers of Trump’s order, warning in March that it “casts a long shadow over the Smithsonian” and places the institution’s inclusive storytelling in jeopardy. The article noted that the directive gave Vice President Vance, an ex officio regent, unprecedented involvement in content oversight, sparking alarm among Black historians and curators.

A Battle Over American Memory

The fight over Smithsonian content is the latest flashpoint in what experts call a broader campaign to rewrite or sanitize history. Dr. Jerry W. Washington, an education scholar writing in The Medium, called the executive order part of “the fight over American memory,” linking it to years of attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and the political weaponization of “critical race theory”. Historians argue that the White House push represents an effort to politicize museum content, undermining the Smithsonian’s role as a nonpartisan presenter of American history. “The consequences are real,” Washington warned. “This is about more than exhibits. It’s about erasing the truths that make America whole”.

The Smithsonian, created by Congress in 1846 as a trust, has long balanced autonomy with reliance on federal funding for much of its $1 billion budget. While the White House insists its review seeks only to “replace divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate and constructive descriptions,” critics argue that such directives threaten to erase the painful but essential parts of America’s story. “The Smithsonian is rooted in rigorous scholarship and expertise, nonpartisanship, and accuracy,” Bunch told his staff. Still, with the White House pressing for revisions and funding on the line, the struggle over who gets to define America’s history is intensifying.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
