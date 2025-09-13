People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
People in the News
The systemic bias that has historically failed Black people in the USA is no less evident in Canada. That reality is laid bare in the...
People in the News
Claude Cummings has been unanimously nominated by the NNPA Executive Committee to receive the NNPA 2025 National Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and achievement...
People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

People in the News

Monday, September 15, 2025

Who Charlie Kirk’s Killer Wasn’t

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

It wasn’t someone from “the radical left.” It wasn’t an “illegal immigrant,” and it wasn’t a person of color. The suspect in the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a white Salt Lake City man whose father, according to reports, is a law enforcement officer who helped convince his son to surrender.

The Arrest and Evidence

Federal investigators and Utah officials released images and videos of the person believed responsible. The suspect appeared wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeved black shirt, and a backpack. Investigators also recovered a Mauser .30-caliber bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in nearby woods. A spent cartridge was still in the chamber, with three more rounds loaded in the magazine. The weapon and ammunition are now undergoing forensic analysis at a federal lab.

Bullet casings discovered at the scene carried cryptic and mocking engravings. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the fired casing read: “notices bulges OWO what’s this?” while three unfired casings bore the messages, “hey fascist! catch!” alongside arrow symbols, “oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “if you read this you are gay lmao.” Cox said Robinson is believed to have acted alone but described the killing as “an attack on the American experiment.”

Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2025 Young Women’s Leadership Summit at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. (Wikimedia Commons / Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Security Questions

The assassination has ramped up concerns over vulnerabilities in political event security. Experts interviewed by the Associated Press said the shooting was an example of how ordinary precautions can be bypassed in an era of escalating political violence. They questioned whether Kirk’s campus event had sufficient staffing but noted the limitations of university police forces and open-air venues.

Kirk’s Views and Polarization

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was on a college debate tour when he was shot. He often dared students to “prove me wrong” in public debates and argued that when “people stop talking, that’s when you get violence.” But his career was defined by a stream of incendiary remarks about race, gender, immigration, and religion that drew fierce criticism and loyalty in equal measure. On race, Kirk said in January 2024, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.” He asked in December 2022, “If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States Marine?” And in May 2023, he declared, “Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.”

On gender and reproductive rights, Kirk said in August 2025, “Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.” Asked about a 10-year-old victim of rape seeking an abortion, he answered, “The answer is yes, the baby would be delivered.” On his show in April 2024, he demanded “a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor.” On guns, Kirk defended firearm access even at the cost of lives. “I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights,” he said at a Turning Point USA Faith event in April 2023.

On immigration, Kirk lamented that America is “less white,” saying in March 2024 that Democrats “love it when America becomes less white.” He promoted the “great replacement” conspiracy theory and, in August 2025, praised America’s early 20th-century decision to halt immigration for 40 years. On Islam, Kirk insisted, “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America,” in a September 2025 social media post. And on religion, he repeatedly rejected the principle of church-state separation, calling it “a fabrication” on his show in July 2022.

A Nation on Edge

Almost immediately after Kirk’s assassination, several HBCUs received threats, fights broke out in city streets, politicians spewed more hate and tension by blaming the “radical left,” with at least a couple of MAGA congressmembers claiming that the Democrats must “own this,” while denying any culpability in the deaths of Democratic lawmakers earlier this year, the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the continued tragedy of school shootings. However, Robinson has been identified as a white nationalist, with anti-minority views. Cox said Robinson had become “more political” but opposed Kirk’s views. “This was an attack on the American experiment,” Cox said, urging young people to “choose a different path.”

Visit Our Video Channel

