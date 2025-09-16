Celebrating progress, building community

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

As another school year begins, we place our hopes and expectations for success in the hands of our students, teachers, and staff. But we cannot achieve this without your invaluable input.

Your ongoing support is crucial in guiding and motivating our learning process.

Let us remember that it truly takes a village for our students to fulfill their potential. As we step into this new school year, I want to encourage District 6 with a simple but profound reminder from the novel, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison: “You are your best thing.” Every success you achieve, every obstacle you overcome, every award you receive, and each relationship you build is part of the legacy we are creating in District 6. Each of our efforts as individuals shapes the community that supports our students.

Let’s have a great school year!

Adelle Turner Elementary School celebrates back-to-school with the Dallas Mavericks: A key part of our success in Dallas ISD comes from strong partnerships that ensure our students are prepared for the future. On the first day of school, students at Adelle Turner Elementary School were welcomed by leaders and team members from the Dallas Mavericks. Students received school supplies and words of encouragement to begin the year strong. It was a pleasure to be part of this, and I want to thank the Mavericks for supporting our schools.

District 6 STAAR results: Dallas ISD received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency and students throughout showed remarkable improvements. I am proud to share that four of our campuses earned an A rating: Umphrey Lee Elementary, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Clinton P. Russell Elementary, and Martin Weiss Elementary School. Adelle Turner Elementary School and Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School are now both B-rated schools.

These turnarounds reflect the dedication of our principals, teachers, students, and families, and I am excited to celebrate their achievements.

Dallas Education Foundation Heart of Teaching Grant Recipients: We know that strong schools begin with strong teachers. Each year, the Dallas Education Foundation’s Heart of Teaching Grants honor outstanding and innovative educators. Congratulations to each recipient for making a lasting difference: Netallia Rush, Ronald Erwin McNair Elementary School, six years in the district, 2024-2025 Elementary Teacher of the Year; Dakecia Hall, Umphrey Lee Elementary School, three years in the district; Youngsun Choi, Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School, 10 years in the district; Pamela Jenkins, Martin Weiss Elementary School, 29 in the district; Adriana Perez, Leslie A. Stemmons Elementary School, six years in the district; Anali Vidana, Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 10 years in the district; and Jonathon Salguero, Thomas Tolbert Elementary School, six years in the district.

Football season kicks off at Justin F. Kimball High School: The Kimball High School football team was featured by Fox 4 News on their first day of practice. We wish them a school year filled with success.

Mission accomplished: With a personal goal to let the students, principals, teachers and support staff know that I am here as support, I was able to visit all 25 schools in District 6 before the end of August.